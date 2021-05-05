Ardent fans of former President Donald Trump are braying themselves hoarse condemning Facebook's decision to continue locking him out of his account. Most of the cacophony is coming from politicians lined up to burnish their beaks on Trump's backside, screaming about censorship, or saying it's a Democratic plot to unravel their righteous cause. Some claim Facebook is "breaking the law" by putting the kibosh on Trump.
They're lying, because it's not the government "censoring" Trump, and thus, it's not illegal. But there's more to the story.
It might surprise self-righteous media foes to learn many newspaper executives are ambivalent about Facebook's action. On the one hand, newspapers operate under a tight set of principles precluding the deliberate publication of falsehood, so why shouldn't social media adhere to the same standard? On the other hand, booting Trump from a venue where he's so successfully pushed his prevarications could have a chilling effect on "free speech" accorded to ordinary Americans.
Observers have no higher arbiter in such matters than the U.S. Supreme Court, which only twice has curtailed speech. One case, intended to tamp down inflammatory language likely to incite a riot, could be the example on which the Facebook oversight board hung its hat. A riot occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and there's little doubt for any impartial observer that Trump's fiery speech earlier that day helped whip supporters into a frenzy. Even those charged with crimes swear they were there to support the president, and their histories bear witness.
Comparing social media to traditional media may seem like an apples-and-oranges exercise, but that's not the case. A caveat may have been overlooked regarding the punitive measures against the ex-president – especially by those who believe social and traditional media should hew to the same standards. Reputable newspapers have printed stories citing Trump's fantasy that the election was "stolen" from him, but they've always added a disclaimer: There's nary a shred of proof, and the U.S. Supreme Court – with three justices of Trump's choosing – affirmed that. So did several lower courts, again peopled with his picks. The salient point is, no print publication or broadcast medium – even the most leftist –has banned him entirely; he is still being quoted regularly, although in the interest of objectivity, a different opinion might be solicited.
Even "hate speech," at the most basic level – as long as it doesn't call for violence – is tolerated under the First Amendment. Journalists understand drawing any line could be an invitation to move that line steadily backward until almost everyone stands behind it. Given his record for incendiary and fact-free rhetoric, it may be surprising that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's statement on Twitter hits the nail on the head: “For every liberal celebrating Trump’s social media ban, if the Big Tech oligarchs can muzzle the former President, what’s to stop them from silencing you?”
There's little doubt that the sound of crickets from the chorus of Trump supporters would be deafening if President Biden received the same treatment, but that's not the issue. If traditional media wouldn't ban Trump permanently from their pages or airwaves, social media probably shouldn't, either.
Facebook is correct to revisit the issue in a few months, to determine whether Trump will respect the standards it legally established as a private corporation, and that politicians are hypocritically trying to strip away. Observers can be forgiven for doubting the former president will change his ways, but if social media and controversial figures don't find a place to meet halfway, the kind of regulations liberals often desire may ironically come about at the hands of conservative politicians – and for all the wrong reasons.
