If an overarching goal for a society is instilling good habits in its people, as well as preventing bad habits from taking hold, the best place to start is with children. Kids are impressionable yet open-minded, and despite what they might say, they're looking for examples in adults.
That's why the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Fund, or TSET, puts so much emphasis on youth. And although TSET originally aimed to help Oklahomans turn away from smoking and dipping, its staff understands that overall health requires education in a good many other areas as well.
A text-based tobacco cessation program, called My Life, My Quit, was designed with youth in mind. As the pandemic eases, young people are beginning to go back to in-person classes as well as medical appointments. And that means new educational materials, free for schools and health care providers, will come in handy. They are specifically geared toward teens ages 13-17, and in a communication form they prefer: texting.
The leading causes of death in Oklahoma are cancer and cardiovascular disease. Through TSET's Tobacco Helpline, more than 450,000 Okies have been helped in their quest to kick the habit. My Life, My Quit, introduced last year, stresses the hazards of tobacco, vaping and addiction.
The timing couldn't be better: Oklahoma has among the highest tobacco and vape use rates in the country, with 1 in 5 youngsters engaging in some form of it.
Free live text support, web chat and phone coaching are part of the program, and to sign up, teens can text "Start My Quit" to 36072, or go to MyLifeMyQuit.com to enroll online. Everything is confidential; nicotine replacement therapy is not part of the deal. My Life, My Quit is only one area of concern for TSET. Its Healthy Youth Initiative also aims to curb obesity among young people - which is also a factor in the state's death rate.
TSET wants schools and health care professionals to take advantage of this program, and they can do so by ordering free posters, bookmarks and flyers at TSETHealthyYouth.com/order. But these people cannot do it without the help of caring parents, and they, too, are encouraged to visit TSETHealthyYouth.com for information.
Many parents who are chronic tobacco users have expressed the desire to keep their children from following in their footsteps. TSET is one of the best ways to make that happen.
