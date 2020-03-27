With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, Americans have many questions, and sometimes, they're desperate for answers. But with so many unknowns in this situation, where can they turn for real answers?
Community newspapers like the Daily Press try their best to answer questions that are pertinent to our local audiences, but with limited staffing and resources, we can't even scrape at the tip of the iceberg of this virus. It's all community papers can do to keep up with the immediate and often frantic concerns of our own readers.
Fortunately, there are plenty of other reputable sources everyone can turn to - and national-level politicians aren't among those sources. Inside the Beltway, there's an overriding need to do whatever it takes to get re-elected - and thus secure for another term the cushy berths to which they've become accustomed. That's a far stronger driving force than the health and welfare of average Americans, unless the two happen to coincide.
From our observation, local and tribal officials have been doing their best to consider both the physical and economic health of their constituents and citizens. Some have made mistakes, but they've mostly tried to correct their courses. And they seem to be relying on the opinions of experts, rather than those of other politicians, to render their decisions. That doesn't mean the public shouldn't hold their feet to the fire; we should. But public expressions of hatred and ridicule will only exacerbate the situation, whereas calm and reasoned objections could bring about change.
If there's one bit of advice those seeking information should heed, it's this: Don't turn to social media for answers. And if you can't help yourself, at least don't pass it on to others as gullible as you are.
Newspapers won't print information they haven't verified, so that's a good place to start. The next place to head would be to websites manned by competent medical and health care professionals, along with legitimate scientists. Even if they don't have all the answers, they know more about viruses than the rest of us. That's important to remember, even though some of the highest-level national leaders are casting aspersions upon them.
The World Health Organization (who.int) is an excellent resource, as scientists from all around the world contribute to its base of expertise. Here in the U.S., the best bet will be the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov). And in the Sooner state, despite being stripped of its resources by successive sessions of the Legislature, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (ok.gov/health/) is doing a decent job of dispensing information, beginning with raw data all the way through to how to have safe "intimate" contact and dealing with unruly kids stuck at home.
The Washington Post (somewhat unfairly considered "leftist" by conservatives) and the Washington Examiner (somewhat unfairly dubbed "rightist" by liberals) are reliable publications, and so is the New York Times. We're speaking here of news coverage, not opinions. The best bets are probably NPR and BBC. None of these will knowingly publish falsehoods, because frankly, they'd get sued.
Whatever you do, stay away from partisan blogs and so-called "media" websites. All they do is repeat outright lies, like stating COVID-19 stands for "Chinese Originated Viral Immigrant Disease No. 19," rather than the real deal: COrona VIrus Disease, originating in 2019.
Don't be part of the problem. Don't pass lies. That's never a good idea, but now, it could cost lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.