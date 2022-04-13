When Northeastern State University held a ribbon-cutting earlier this week to reintroduce the majestic Wilson Hall to the public, it was clear to any observer that this historic structure was worth saving.
Many NSU alumni - including some who work at the Tahlequah Daily Press - lived in Wilson when it was a dormitory. Many remember the snack bar on the first floor. A few souls even remember a cigarette vending machine that squatted outside the french doors leading into the snack bar, which had been a cafeteria at one time. Many good times were had by those who lived there, from racing down the marble-floored halls, to showering in communal bathrooms that could be a little spooky at night.
And if a certain series of events hadn't fallen into place when they did, Wilson Hall would have long been turned to dust, and a newer, modern structure would have taken its place. That might have been a building on which someone in administration could have hung his or her hat, but it would have robbed this community of a treasure steeped in history and meaning - especially for those who have studied the years of the Cherokee Nation's Female Seminary.
A quiet sort of brouhaha erupted, with Wilson Hall at its heart, between the time Don Betz went on to lead The University of Central Oklahoma and when Steve Turner officially took the NSU helm as president. Rumors began to swirl around town that some in the higher echelons of administration felt the building wasn't worth saving, and that it should be torn down to make room for a state-of-the-art facility.
When questioned directly about the purported plans, officials denied they were about to destroy Wilson Hall, but the evidence on the ground - to which the Daily Press was alerted by concerned employees - told a different story. Flags and markers had already been laid in the "footprint" around Wilson for its impending removal. Those who understand such things recognized them for what they were, and sent photos, along with covert email exchanges.
Right about that time, Turner came to town - and that's when then-TDP Staff Writer Betty (Smith) Ridge asked the question that Turner, during his speech at the rededication, quoted her as saying: "What are you going to do about Wilson Hall?" By then retired teacher and noted historian Beth Herrington was on the case - and the ball quickly got rolling on the "Save Wilson Hall" campaign.
Turner started asking around, and he listened to the feedback. He quickly realized the value of this venerable structure, and heard from experts who said the infrastructure was sound. And it wasn't long before a long-range plan was formulated. That plan - which restored Wilson to its former glory and made it the new home of the College of Liberal Arts - came full circle this week.
Turner may not know it yet, but saving Wilson Hall will be among his brightest legacies when he eventually retires. The whole community should be proud of these efforts, and for the foresight of those who wouldn't let yet another piece of history become a statistic.
