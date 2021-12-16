Many parents are worried about the exposure of their children to social media, and they should be. Although Facebook has more rigid standards when it comes to graphic violence and sexual content, that's not necessarily true for other platforms – including Twitter.
Twitter has a "sensitive content" policy, but it doesn't guarantee curious teens or preteens won't be able to access material their parents would find a hard time explaining without interjecting hysteria. And many parents don’t know how to control content, nor do they have time to police what their children are seeing online. Yet teens these days almost have to have cell phones, so what are discerning parents to do?
When the Tahlequah Daily Press gets a new follower, we tweet this message: “Welcome to #totallytahlequah!” It's a branding technique that lets followers know they are interactively participating in our "feed." But one morning this week when we started to welcome a new follower, the image that popped up was among the most disgusting most of us have seen on social media to date.
Journalists don't go looking for that sort of thing; our mission is to share news, feature stories, and diverse opinions with readers who care about the world around them. And newspapers aren't interested in sharing porn, nor do they want anyone affiliated with such trash contributing to their timelines. In this case, a naked woman was bent prone, offering a close-up view of her privates.
Social media accounts often get hijacked by miscreants, so a red flag went up, but the next few images were similar, or much worse. And the language, in far less than the 280-character limit, featured some of the foulest verbiage one could think of, inviting interested parties to perform degrading acts, or asking how many would like to. Some of the four or five images seen before the account was blocked included the woman's face, with the duck-lipped expression common on social media.
Although a report was sent to Twitter, it's unclear whether anything will be done, because nudity and even some "sex acts" are permissible. These images, far from being tasteful, are debasing toward women. Twitter does preclude material that depicts violence, either real or faked. But if a user wants to dive into the sewer, he or she is going to take many viewers along to "circle the bowl" before Twitter decides to pull the plug. Possibly the worst part of this episode: The top image had been posted less than 20 minutes earlier, and this woman already had nearly 500 likes, about 150 retweets, and several dozen comments we did not read.
Adults, if they wish, can look at images like these; our freedoms give them that right. But without filters in place, this material could easily be accessed by children, and anyone who thinks that's appropriate has a screw loose. It also seems fair to ask why this individual would want to "follow" a newspaper, since her time is obviously occupied by activities other than reading news. It's doubtful she has an actual job, and most of her followers probably don’t, either. We'll never know for sure, since we blocked her, and no one who follows TDP can look at that garbage.
Parents today must be vigilant, because reading Nancy Drew novels, riding bicycles around the neighborhood or playing "kick the can" have fallen out of favor. And in the cesspool of social media, women like this one are considered “influencers,” so the more shocking their content, the better. That's what this country is coming to, unless upstanding citizens figure out a way to get people to get interested in healthier diversions. Hopefully a better class of "influencers" will come along with some ideas.
