Another chapter has been written in the lengthy tome on hypocrisy, and at the center of the recent kerfuffle is Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person.
The world has been abuzz lately because this billionaire from South Africa has purchased social media behemoth Twitter. Musk has a history of making things work, and making money; he's the founder and chief engineer of SpaceX, and owner and product architect of Tesla. He's no silver-spooned pea-brain; he crawled up the ladder with menial jobs in Canada before immigrating to the U.S. He got a couple of bachelor's degrees before being accepted to a doctoral program at Stanford, but left to pursue the "internet boom." Not only did he pursue it, he caught it - with both hands.
The hand-wringing and gnashing of teeth from celebrities and hard-leftists was predictable. How dare Musk buy this "everyman's" platform, and say he was going to stop tamping down lies and threats, and instead promote unfettered "free speech"? Once again, those folks reveal their fundamental misunderstanding about how the free market works, but no more so than the trolls who insist media outlets can't set parameters to control content on their own social media pages.
Since Musk now owns Twitter, he has every right to ban or block people (or bots) from his site for not following whatever protocols he chooses to establish, no matter how ridiculous or untenable they may seem. Twitter is a private business, and has never been a governmental entity, so the "censorship" claims - made with spittle flying - didn't apply before Musk, and they don't now; the difference now is that Twitter is no longer beholden to stockholders. It is, however, beholden to advertisers, who can bail out just as quickly as users who share football scores, recipes, and snarky comments about politicians.
In this country, if we don't like what a business or corporation is selling, doing or saying, we vote with our feet. That's what some have done with Twitter, although others are hanging around to see what happens. Most suspect Musk will return to some modicum of reasonable control, because the spewing of hate is becoming less tolerated among average, everyday Americans who just want to interact with friends and family.
But back to that hypocrisy. The people who pumped their fists into the air in celebration when Musk declared the free-for-all on expression are also the ones who objected to traditional media outlets setting standards to battle propaganda and outright lies, since truth has long been their calling card. But Musk has already started tossing troublemakers - mainly for impersonating other people, especially him, and for getting up to other mischief. But none of those keyboard warriors who fundamentally misunderstand the First Amendment have complained about Musk's backtracking on his initial intentions. Nothing but crickets in the auditorium.
It seems logical to conclude that as far as these "freedom fighters" are concerned, Musk has more freedom than the "free press," because they like his politics, and not those of the media - though they have no real idea what those politics are. They don't read newspapers, but they do listen to rumors about them, and they're almost always wrong.
Perhaps the purveyors of propaganda will soon figure out the pragmatic Musk is more about money than politics. They might find they don't like him quite so much as he goes along.
