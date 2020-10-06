Candidates for United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians offices have until Friday evening, Oct. 9, to send in their announcements to the Tahlequah Daily Press.
As with any other election, TDP allows one free announcement on the front page for candidates from Cherokee County. Others may also submit releases, but they will publish inside the newspaper or on the website. The deadline for a free announcement for any election is generally within a week or so after the filing period ends. However, this one is a bit later, due to the pandemic.
Announcements must be emailed to news@tahlequahdailypress.com, along with facial photos. They should detail the candidates' qualifications and experience, in third-person format. We right to edit for grammar, spelling, punctuation, potentially libelous content and to meet space limitations.
UKB members are urged to exercise their right to vote, afforded to them by their tribe and further cemented by treaty. Especially in these times, it is incumbent upon Indigenous peoples to select strong leaders who will represent them well against those who would again attempt to suppress them and their rights.
The election is Nov. 2, with polling places open from 6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Brenda Smith at 918-871-2769 or Tanisa Foreman at 918-871-2849.
