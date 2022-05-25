The online report began like this: "Texans were shocked by Tuesday's shooting that took the lives of 19 children. ..."
People in Uvalde may have been shocked, since such a nightmare is the first for them. But if "shock" registered with Texans in general, they haven't been keeping up with current events. And by "current," we mean the past 50 years. Or maybe the "shocked" have conveniently forgotten the string of murders that continues to unfold across the U.S. timeline. That seems to be true of politicians who can't muster the will to do anything to stop it.
Since 1970, America has logged 2,052 school shootings, with 661 left dead in the wake. For the rest of the world, that's a staggering number, and it's inexplicable for a country that prides itself on "freedom." But although personal liberty should stop at the end of an individual's nose, in the U.S., it's more accurate to say it stops at the end of a gun. Perhaps narrowing the horror to a more manageable number would be more useful.
On April 20, 1999, in Columbine, Colorado, 12th-graders Eric Harris and Dylan Kiebold shot and killed 12 students and a teacher before they robbed society of justice by taking their own lives. Eight months later, right across the Cherokee County line in Fort Gibson, a 13-year-old malcontent shot four students and a teacher, though none died. Skipping to 2007 on the Virginia Tech campus, 33 lay dead in the wake of a shooting, including the perpetrator. The worst toll came in 2012, when a rampaging young monster took out 20 kids and six adults at Sandy Hook school in Newtown, Connecticut. Surely leaders would take action, many said. But they didn't.
Another six were killed in 2013 by a psychopath around the Santa Monica College campus. In 2014, four were slain and another injured by a teen with a gun on a Marysville high school campus. 2017 brought a twin set of tragedies: An Oregon community college lost eight students and a teacher to a gunman who killed himself; a student and five adults were taken out at a California grade school. 2018 ushered in a spree at Houston's Santa Fe High School, when 10 people were sacrificed on the altar of insanity. That was followed by a bloodbath that ended the lives of 17 and injured another 17 at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Just two years earlier, an unfathomable loss of life came at the hands of a shooter in an Orlando nightclub, where 49 died and 53 were wounded. Floridians hoped the governor and legislature would finally listen. They didn't.
Those numbers don't even tally the shootings in a Texas church in 2017, or the one last week in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 in a supermarket. Nor do these cases include others that didn't involve children in a school environment. A comprehensive list of the carnage would take up an entire page of this newspaper.
After Uvalde, as usual, politicians offered "thoughts and prayers" - platitudes that sound good to their base, but have done nothing to stem the tide of mass murder. The height of irony is that many who crusade under the pro-life banner can barely muster a tear for these innocent victims. And predictably, elected officials like Sen. Ted Cruz wailed not for the loss of life, but for the ghost of a chance there might be a loss of gun rights.
Most journalists aren't experts on the Second Amendment; we're more in tune with the First. But we know the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in 2008 that the right to bear arms isn't absolute: "Nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms."
Congress must discuss some type of reasonable "prohibition" - longer waiting periods, better mental health care, firearms training or education - that might stop this senseless violence. Voters should remember that neither they nor Supreme Court justices who spoil for unfettered access have to worry; they have the best security our tax dollars can buy. We don't, and neither do our kids.
