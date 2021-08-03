A hash-tagged slogan making the rounds on social media the past few years looks like this: #stopthelies. It's time we all did that, whether at the U.S. Capitol, Oklahoma statehouse, or council chambers at Tahlequah City Hall.
A woman spoke up at a City Council meeting last month to insist the COVID-19 virus was designed to "kill us all." She did not explain why someone would make a bug that would just as likely bump off its creator as anyone else, but she named names without evidence – in the media world, that's libel or slander – and said masks were destroying children. Unfortunately, it wasn't a one-off incident. She returned to Monday night's meeting, claiming the vaccine had killed 45,000 within the past few days. That comment was easily refuted; every independent, reputable fact-check organization had already taken on that rumor, and cut it to shreds. So did concerned local doctors. It's unlikely she will be dissuaded from her false claims, however, since she says God has her back.
There's not much anyone can do to prove that last statement as false, since the existence of God cannot be empirically proved. The reality of a higher power is an article of faith, and one many Americans hold dear. However, the implication that God is on the "side" of those who eschew science, spread rumor and innuendo as fact, and send false messages that could cost lives is deeply offensive to many who hold truth as an intrinsic value. The woman doesn't have the market cornered on God, as several other Christians and at least two local pastors pointed out afterward. There may be legitimate reasons for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but using fabrication to push others to that conclusion is repugnant.
The vaccination argument has points both for it and against it, for philosophical and health-related reasons. Some may be allergic to components of the vaccine; others, while not anti-vaccine in general, worry about the safety of a product that flew out of the labs and into arms far more quickly than normal. Some doubt its efficacy, and others feel the stringent precautions they already take should suffice. The act of "forcing" someone to take the vaccination raises uncomfortable questions. Some would argue "my body, my choice." Libertarians – who tend to be pragmatic rather than conspiracy-minded – would oppose the government's forcing everyone to take the shot, but may not have a problem with a private businesses doing so, on free market principles.
As far as masks, the "freedom" contingent has no ground to stand on. Nothing is being put into a person's body; the individual is told to wear masks to protect others – a comparatively minor inconvenience. Government mandates might be objectionable, but businesses should have the right to make employees and customers wear them. And when that's the case, employees and customers are free to work and do business elsewhere. The same should be true of schools; taxpayer-funded they may be, but the Legislature needs to respect local control.
Scientists have long understood how viruses behave, and when it comes to vaccinations, there are no guarantees. Some will have adverse affects, but the claim that 45,000 have died is preposterous. Vaccines aren't 100 percent effective, and no one in authority ever said that. The Delta variant is a mutation, so some who were inoculated may get it, but evidence so far has shown they'll be less sick. Though far more deadly, COVID-19 acts like "the flu" – which presents a never-ending series of variants, and that's why the "cocktail" administered every fall anticipates different strains. The shot doesn't cause the flu, but if a new strain arrives, some who were vaccinated may get sick.
City officials are unlikely to listen more than politely to the woman at the council meeting, and they shouldn't. Perhaps school administrators and patrons will follow suit and ignore the anti-mask rhetoric from the governor and Legislature, and make up their own minds.
