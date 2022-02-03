In a poll last year, a surprising number of Cherokee County residents said they consider Valentine's Day a "depressing" holiday. Some said it was because their mates had died; others just admitted to being cynical about this "Hallmark holiday" that's more about revenue than love. A few even said it was just another opportunity to gain unwanted weight.
Maybe everyone needs to sit back and take another look, and try a little creative optimism. Instead of reducing it to a holiday for profit, why not look at it as another way to boost local businesses hurt by the pandemic - and sometimes, the weather? Or, perhaps folks could consider a different type of love to express: the love for humanity expressed by Jesus Christ and all other great sages over the ages.
That part about caring for others can start Saturday, as the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 135 host Valentines for Veterans at American Legion Post 135 on 1390 N. Legion Drive from noon to 3 p.m. The VA hospital in Muskogee has had such a program for years, and lonely or ailing veterans truly appreciate the sentiments expressed by participants. Locally, volunteers will make Valentine's Day cards for vets. Snacks and drinks will be provided, along with photo opportunities, and donations are welcome. For information, call Theresa Sanders at 918-724-5038.
If that imparts a warm and fuzzy feeling - and it should! - then calling a local nursing home and arranging to send valentines there, too, would be a good idea. Many elderly people have no one to share holidays with, and even though COVID may have limited or eliminated in-person interactions, a nice card this time of the year can help chase away the winter blues.
Local businesses like florists, jewelry stores and clothing shops stand ready to help customers choose gifts for those special someones. A few days ago, the Tahlequah Daily Press offered some suggestions. With the pandemic forcing local merchants to tighten their belts, good deals can be had for Valentine's Day.
Next weekend, plenty of activities are available that cater to couples, or even families. The Couples Night Out SweetheART Walk, sponsored by Main Street, is Thursday, Feb. 10, in the downtown area, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and it's sure to be lots of fun. Attendees might be able to pick up last-minute gifts for those special someones. Then, on Friday, Feb. 11, Eddie Glenn - a musician sometimes known as the final full-time photographer for the TDP - will perform at Tahlequah Creates beginning at 6:30. And the next day, Feb. 12, Tahlequah Creates is host to the annual Erotic Art Show, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This popular event is linked inextricably to Valentine's Day.
Yes, there's a pandemic going on, and the weather is a constant source of angst, but there's plenty going on over the next week to put folks in good cheer. Give it a try.
