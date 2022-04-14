When either a formal or informal poll asks Cherokee County residents what this community needs the most, several answers make the list every time, without fail: some high-end restaurants, more biker-friendly areas, and more contractors who can do plumbing and other functions.
But one of the most pressing needs, for years, has been a veterinarian who works weekends. Tahlequah boasts five or six outstanding vets, but if an animal gets sick on a weekend, the owner is most likely out of luck, unless a trip to Tulsa can be arranged. And even then, there are only a handful of options.
Just like anyone else, veterinarians deserve to take time off, and since they almost always own their clinics – around these parts, anyway – they have every right to set their own hours. But if the city could recruit a vet that would readily take calls on at least Saturdays, pet owners would be more grateful than imaginable – and that vet could command top rates. It's well known that around these parts, many people take better care of their dogs and cats than they do their kids.
At least once or twice a year, the Daily Press takes a call from a grieving individual whose pet became ill during the weekend, and ultimately died, because the individual couldn't find a vet in time to save the animal's life. The question is always asked: "Why doesn't Tahlequah have at least one veterinarian who works on weekends?" It's a good question, and one we can't answer. Some of us at TDP have also lost pets this way.
Some local vets do have emergency, after-hours numbers, but they almost always connect to a clinic in Tulsa. That's helpful to know, but especially with today's current gasoline prices, many people can't drive that far – and even if they could, the pet might die en route.
When local leaders are discussing recruitment options, a good place to start would be a vet with weekend hours. Taking a Monday or Tuesday off wouldn't be the end of the world.
