Today, many Cherokee County voters will begin casting their ballots at the election board. Some TDP employees will be doing that, too; after all, the location is convenient for us. Other voters will maintain their longstanding tradition and wait until Tuesday, Nov. 3, to drop their picks into the ballot boxes.
The Daily Press rarely tells readers whom to vote for, although we frequently recommend support – or rejection – of a measure, issue or question. We give voters as much information as we can to help them make their own rational decisions, but sometimes, they ask for a little help. The query is usually a version of this one: "Knowing what you do about Measure X, how do you plan to vote, and why?"
Every employee of the TDP has an opinion, and all of us will likely be voting. Nearly all of us consider this election to be a pivotal one in history. Of course, we said that in 2016, too – and regardless of which "side" you fall on, there's no way to deny that the results in 2016, and then again in 2018, made history. Some would say the changes were positive, and others, not so much. Still others would say it's been a disaster.
We merely ask voters to do one simple thing before they cast their ballots, and that is to be brutally honest with themselves. Candidates will often ask voters to consider: "Are you better off today than you were [insert period of years] ago?" But that's not enough. That question suggests Americans should be self-centered, and consider only their own personal situations. We would argue that voters should ask: "Is our state and-or country better off than it was before?" Truthfully, the question should be expanded to include the entire world, since many other countries look to ours for leadership. At least, that used to be the case.
If voters are so selfish, hyperpartisan or deluded that answering that question truthfully is impossible, they have lost their grip on what it means to be part of a democracy. They have no concept of actual "liberty," but would rather spout words with meanings they scarcely understand, like "socialism" and "communism." It's ironic that such voters rarely complain about encroaching "fascism," but if they would reread the histories they were forced to study in school, they'd remember the latter philosophy is what brought Hitler to power.
People of color – Native tribes, Blacks, Hispanics – must ask themselves which candidates are going to advance the legitimate interests and freedoms of their people. Those in the LGBTQ community, and allies who love them, must consider what's going to happen to hard-fought rights if the wrong candidates get into office, or stay there. Women must ponder whether certain candidates seem determined to exercise control over them, while others see them as equal to men in every way. And voters who care about religious freedom must care not just about their own privilege, but the rights accorded to people of other faiths, or none at all – for that's the concept behind our own First Amendment.
Libertarians like to use the phrase, "Partisanship is a disease," and indeed, it's become clear in recent years that in many cases, this is spot-on. Especially for those of us who claim to be people of faith, who believe in the golden rule, the choice may be as simple as picking the candidate that represents human decency. When we are really and truly honest deep within ourselves, the choice doesn't seem difficult at all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.