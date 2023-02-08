The city candidate forum Tuesday night, Feb. 7, was judged informative by those who attended – and from all descriptions, the turnout was large.
The public has to assume that candidates, in every setting, have been coached and have done their homework on pertinent issues. Generally they have the questions in advance, so they can do their research, if they haven't already. Later, audience members are often invited to write questions on cards; that was the case for this event. The moderators sifted through them, and had the candidates address pertinent issues.
One audience member called TDP to complain that his question was "tossed out," and it had to do with the ongoing OSBI investigation involving the city. He had no means of proving he submitted a card that was rejected – and we asked – but there are prudent reasons why Nathan Reed and Michael Stopp may have avoided that issue. It would be for the same reason TDP hasn't had an update: We have no idea what the probe entails or whom it might target, and we have no further details other than those that have already been reported. No matter how such a question were worded, it could have no answer that wasn't unfairly provocative.
It's important to note that Tahlequah city races are nonpartisan, although certain political operatives are trying to make it otherwise. Those people aren't good citizens, because what they seek would be detrimental to the community spirit most candidates claim they seek to enhance. Although voter registration is public record, using that information to disparage or advance a certain city candidate is a below-the-belt tactic that should be shunned, along with the people pushing that agenda.
Many Cherokee County residents are interested in this election, and for good reason. What happens in Tahlequah affects everyone here. Certainly streets and roads – and those pesky roundabouts – are of concern to everyone with a set of wheels. Whether there are four or eight representatives on the council could make a big difference to how business is done in this city. How money is spent, especially when it comes to parks and recreation, is an issue anyone with kids would care about.
And character counts; most folks who have lived here for any length of time know at least something about every candidate. It should come as no surprise if candidates in any election change their tune on the issues, or try to smooth over controversial past behavior. It also shouldn't be shocking if candidates try to push private agendas that are wholly unrelated to city business – like education, religion, or other wedge issues that are best left to state and federal government.
If you aren't familiar with a candidate and want to be, simply Google his or her name on the TDP website. It's likely they've made the news at some point. And then, on Feb. 14, citizens should go to their respective precincts and vote. Your vote really does count, and it will affect more than just the 17,000-odd people who live within the city limits.
