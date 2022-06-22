A few weeks ago, the Tahlequah Daily Press got a handful of messages from local residents self-identifying as Republicans. They said they didn't know much about most of the candidates in the District 2 congressional primary, and were worried they might make the wrong choice. They'd seen TV commercials and a couple of public forums, but the candidates were mostly allowed to say what they wanted, without facing any direct questions from the audience or members of the media.
These days, too many candidates get elected without expressing a single original thought or solution to a problem. It shouldn't be that way. D2 GOP voters are being asked to choose among 12 people; a runoff is assured. But these voters pointed out that most candidates seem to be running against everyone else, rather than for any ideas or ideals, and they were troubled by the lack of focus on constituents. The only subject some want to discuss, they said – other than the imminent defeat of Joe Biden – are abortion and gun rights, although a few mention border security. But what happens after they succeed in ousting Biden?
In recent history, refusing to answer questions has been an effective strategy for candidates who hope to ride the coattails of Donald Trump or another high-profile individual, rather than win on their own merits. D2 candidates have no doubt observed how the man whose shoes they aim to fill, Markwayne Mullin, repeatedly got reelected although he rarely participated in Q&As with opponents. Recently Mullin declined the opportunity to be part of a forum with Senate opponents, saying he had to be in D.C. to fight against Nancy Pelosi and Co., although organizers offered him a chance to engage remotely. This suggests Mullin worries about being backed into a corner by aggressive grilling and the risk of giving off-the-cuff responses that would hurt him worse than silence. Even so, there's little doubt Mullin would have been reelected to D2, although he broke his pledge to serve only two terms. And most savvy observers believe he'll win his Senate race, without tackling any real issues.
The wisdom makes sense: Why bother answering any hard questions when you can get elected without doing so? If voters don't care about the minutiae of running a country, why should a candidate of either party waste time giving due consideration to issues when personality and loyalty are all that matter? When tough questions are asked, there's a good possibility a candidate will stick his foot in his mouth or otherwise reveal ignorance. This old adage has been variously misattributed to Abraham Lincoln, Mark Twain and others, but it makes sense: “It is better to keep silent and be thought a fool, than to speak and remove all doubts.”
While it's true that candidates can and do lie, the fact that they're willing to give answers that suggest public accountability should be a mark in their favor. TDP sent questionnaires to all 14 D2 candidates, mostly based on suggestions from the GOP voters who called. Six of the 14 responded; their answers are elsewhere in this edition. Some of their answers will be illuminating, some will draw nods of approval, and some will be offensive. But at least these folks had enough respect for local voters to take on the tough questions, on a deadline and in a public manner, without looking down their noses at us rural folks.
When the general election draws near, there's a chance TDP will again send out questionnaires, but that will depend on a number of factors. For now, readers should take a good look at what the D2 candidates – as well as those for county offices – have to say. We hope it will help them make good decisions at the polls next Tuesday. And we urge all who are registered to make their voices heard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.