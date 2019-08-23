State Rep. Dean Davis ought to be ashamed of himself, and Broken Arrow voters ought to send him packing.
Davis was arrested Aug. 2 for driving under the influence and obstructing a police officer, and later claimed the officer was "mean" to him. This isn't the first time the lawmaker has run afoul of the law. His charge was exacerbated by a DUI case from 2010, and in 2002, he was picked up for driving with a suspended license and municipal warrants.
Davis has a problem with getting behind the wheel after he's had one too many, but that's not the issue here. He used his position in an attempt to get the charges quashed, and tried to enlist fellow legislators and other law enforcement officials as conspirators. Unfortunately, Davis' phone calls from the detention center were recorded, and obtained by online investigative journalism outlet Nondoc.com.
Among those Davis called were Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill; Rep. T.J. Marti and Rep. Ross Ford, both of Tulsa; and a woman with whom Davis lives. On one call, he said the city of Broken Arrow had "just made an enemy" out of him - presumably because Officer Erik Ishmael was doing his job, or because the colleagues he prevailed upon wouldn't help sweep his case under the rug.
Davis learned the hard way that once a person is arrested, little can be done to purge the details, even if charges are dismissed. His arrest is public record. When Ford spoke to Nondoc, he revealed that knowledge: "My attempt... was just to let Dean know that nothing could be done to help him once you're arrested. You just need to do what law enforcement tells you to do and submit to the breath test. I would never interfere with anything a law enforcement officer was trying to do in the performance of his job."
The talk with Marti was less diplomatic. Marti said Ford had called "everyone," then asked Davis how he could help, and added, "We know f*cking more people in Oklahoma City than we do in Tulsa." Davis agreed, presumably meaning if the crime had happened near the statehouse, it would have disappeared like a teardrop on a hot sidewalk. This conversation and others would be disturbing to most reasonable people. They can be heard at https://nondoc.com/2019/08/20/rep-dean-davis-broken-arrow-jail-calls/.
Dean did issue an apology and say he was "embarrassed" and "deeply sorry," but this smells like one of those cases where he's sorry because he got caught. If he hadn't been in trouble before, forgiveness might be forthcoming. But there is a pattern that cannot be ignored, nor can his attempts to use his status as a lawmaker to assert a privilege to which his constituents aren't entitled.
The city of Broken Arrow and the officer who arrested Davis should stand firm in their resolve to see Davis' case through. And Oklahoma voters need to keep their eye on Davis next session, because he might introduce legislation to put the kibosh on the type of open records that made his case public. That would be a travesty for all law-abiding Oklahomans, and a blessing for elected officials intent on covering up their misdeeds.
