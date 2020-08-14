Many Americans who claim they are neither racist nor sexist revealed their true colors – no pun intended – when presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced his pick for vice president. Kamala Harris is of mixed East Indian and Black ancestry, so the “birthers” immediately launched their slanderous attacks, making the same claims they made about Obama.
Harris rose to prominence as a prosecutor in northern California and is noted for her intelligence, political savvy, courage, and dynamic personality. Her background in law enforcement is a turn-off for some on the hard left – a sentiment exacerbated with the Black Lives Matter movement striving to bring justice to the fore. But Harris' role now is different, and most observers believe the fear that she will take more radical action than caging children at the border – if anything could be much worse – is unfounded.
Whether Harris will help or hurt Biden remains to be seen. But making assumptions about her based on race or gender is the act of a pretty sorry excuse for a human being. The same holds true for her religion; she identifies as Baptist but has been schooled in the Hindu faith.
Although some are trying to paint Harris as a socialist or worse, her record – accessible on news sites that were covering her well before she cast her eye toward national politics – proves that assertion to be false. She is a moderate who more recently has leaned a bit to the left, much like the man who chose her as his running mate. If there's a negative aspect to her name on the ticket, it may be that her politics aren't leftist enough to suit younger voters – especially those in the "Bernie or bust" crowd.
Biden triumphed over Sanders in the primary because most Americans aren't ready for someone like him. It's understandable for young people to want to fix what has been broken by legions of politicians from both parties, but change can't happen overnight – and it won't happen at the behest of extremists. That doesn't mean young adults should give up their quest for a better tomorrow; it simply means that for now, the U.S. electorate yearns for leaders who will reach across the aisle in a spirit of compromise.
Voters should not take for gospel what President Trump is saying about Biden or Harris, and what they may or may not do if they win. There is no history behind this pair to support Trump's assertions, and he knows that better than anyone. For Trump, this is gamesmanship – something he's very good at. And he is particularly adept at fear-mongering, insisting if he doesn't remain in the White House, the country will fall apart.
Anyone who believes that should line up to bid on swampland in Arizona. Biden may not turn out to be a better president than Trump, but he won't be a worse one, either. He won't usher in a depression harsher than the one in 1929, and he won't take our guns or our jobs. He's not going to increase taxes on the middle class by 80 percent, nor will he open the borders to the worst criminals in the universe. He's even said he will keep in place certain policies Trump has enacted.
It's sad that Americans have chosen to square off in the worst partisan battles this country has seen in decades. But if voters can take Trump at face value, they can also take Biden at the same. And if they can believe Trump has had a "change of heart" from his formerly pro-choice stance, they can also accept that Biden no longer thinks busing school children was such a bad idea.
Let's stop the lies, look at the records, and ask the questions. And let's strive for objectivity in that process.
