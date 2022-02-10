Social media platforms like Facebook have opened new doors for people who feel others are hanging on their every word. It has created legions of armchair physicians, attorneys, professors and journalists, many of whom suffer from the Dunning-Kruger effect. Facebook has also exposed the extreme hypocrisy of pots that perpetually call kettles black - or to put it more aptly, ganders rejecting the sauce for the goose.
This sort of sanctimony was once the purview of pundits, who touted their opinions in newspaper columns, or as talking heads facing TV monitors or occupants of radio sound booths. The same flaws they pointed out in their targets may be on glaring display from those they admire, yet they wear blinders when it comes to the comparison. And about 90% of the time, the screeds reek of white privilege.
A case in point involves Tina Peters, the Mesa County, Colorado, clerk accused of recording a court hearing after a judge told her not to do so. But that act of disobedience is the tip of the iceberg; Peters is under investigation for a security breach involving possible tampering with voting machines. There are two examples of hypocrisy here, peeking out like a dirty petticoat beneath an ill-fitting ball gown. Peters is a Republican - one of several caught in the glare of the malfeasance spotlight in recent years. Therefore, it is highly ironic that Republican-led states across the country are moving to enhance election "security" in a way many observers say is thinly disguised voter suppression.
Few in Peters' orbit seem to think she did anything wrong, but had she been a Democrat, she would have been booted from office - rightly so. And pointing an accusing finger at Democrats in blood-red states like Oklahoma is an exercise in futility, because it counts on public stupidity to buy the snake oil they're selling. Since Democrats in positions of power in Oklahoma are nill these days, putting the onus on them is laughable.
But many try. A politically engaged columnist in the Daily Press accurately counted off crimes perpetrated by Democrats over the years, while failing to mention the ones committed by Republicans since they gained control of the state about a dozen years ago. In mentioning Democratic misdeeds, it would've been nice had the writer mentioned, say, the GOP senator caught a few years ago with a young man in a hotel room in Moore, or the handful who have been arrested for alcohol-related crimes. This sort of selective memory is employed by apologists for both major political parties.
The second example of hypocrisy centers on Peters' arrest, which was videotaped by an observer. She is seen yelling at police officers, as well as kicking them. The police handled her gently but firmly - and were correct in doing so - before they took her in. But in many areas of the U.S., had she been a person of color rather than a white woman with platinum blonde hair, she would've been slammed to the ground, if not shot dead.
Perhaps a third irony should be mentioned. Journalists managing social media timelines archly observed some followers are loyal crusaders for the "Blue Lives Matter" movement - as long as the miscreants they apprehend are people of color. But when cops have the nerve to take in a respectable white Republican woman, suddenly the cops are brutal abusers of power.
It's past time for officials and the public to adopt a color-blind, party-blind stance and treat scamps as they deserve. A criminal is a criminal, no matter if it wears a donkey or an elephant on its lapel. If Peters did what she's accused of, she deserves whatever punishment comes her way, and she deserves no defenders.
