The dust hasn't even settled from the Georgia Senate runoff pitting Democrat Raphael Warnock against his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. But it seems obvious that despite propaganda circulating to the contrary, voters did indeed choose the "best" man for the job - even if his name didn't have an "R" beside it.
In recent years, partisanship has escalated to ridiculous levels, and judgments about ethics and morality have been turned on their heads. Republican backers tried to sell the idea that Walker, merely by virtue of being the party pick, was the most virtuous. But the facts - easily confirmed even outside the realm of the hated "mainstream media" - prove otherwise.
There's little question that Walker was less than honest about his personal history, and most average Americans winced out of embarrassment for him when he opened his mouth. Almost every day, more damning details leaked out about him: He was credibly accused of being a wife-beater, and of paying for two abortions. Yet somehow, an alarming number of "pro-life" voters seemed able to forgive him for his transgressions. It's not difficult to imagine the reaction of far-right Republicans in the Peach State if these unsavory shoes were on the feet of Warnock.
And despite Warnock's relatively safe win that will likely shunt any demands for a runoff, the overwhelming support Walker did deceive has many other Americans shaking their heads. How could this man - clearly not the sharpest tool in the shed, and one with so many problems in his background, have commanded such loyalty? If Warnock were carrying such baggage, he'd have been swept under the rug in the primaries.
The answer might arguably be President Trump's endorsement, although the former president probably knows a lost cause when he sees one. Walker, despite his success on the gridiron, doesn't have the charisma or the self-marketing acumen to pull it off, and Trump may have realized that. Otherwise, why was he nowhere to be seen in the final hours of the Georgia race?
Lest anyone wonder if we're overlooking the gargantuan flaws of many of Oklahoma's recently adored and unqualified candidates, we're not. It's likley the Sooner State will seat a few who are even less intelligent, and far more dangerous, than Walker. As the sessions unfold, it's our hope that more than a few voters live to regret their decisions, and try to rectify them at the first available opportunity - four or perhaps six years down the road.
