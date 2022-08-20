A story on the notorious "speed trap" known as Hulbert gained plenty of traction on social media, and as usual, most of the comments were expressed in frustration, anger, or even outrage, with repeated demands that something be done about it.
A few years back, the Legislature cobbled together the Oklahoma Speed Trap Law, which was designed to prevent cops in small "pass-through" towns from ticketing motorists for going just a few miles over the posted speed limit on a major highway. Authors referred to it as an "abuse of police power," and Hulbert was specifically mentioned. Other stipulations were included, limiting the number of citations that could be written to 50% for speed violations. District attorneys were given permission to investigate.
One Hulbert resident asserted that local cops had found a new way to maintain their lucrative speed trap: ticketing drivers for having a handicap placard or an air freshener dangling from their rear-view mirrors. Only trouble is, the Daily Press learned - or perhaps we should say, relearned, since we had known at one time - that it's against the law to have those things hanging from the mirror if the vehicle is in motion. The reason is that it might obscure the vision of the driver.
Laughable as that may be for many of us, that's the law, so it's nothing "new" for Hulbert police, though we can't say for sure they haven't "rediscovered" the law like our staff did. It's also true that Hulbert and other small towns rely on revenue from traffic citations to keep their local governments afloat. With no industry to speak of, and few local businesses, small towns must seek alternatives, and hiking sales tax to 20 cents on the dollar is no workable solution.
Hulbert's reputation as a speed trap has been around for decades, as long-time Cherokee County residents can attest, and that's not going away anytime soon. Even if the police ceased writing tickets altogether, such images never evaporate completely. And demanding that "something be done" might fall on sympathetic ears, but those ears don't have a lot of leverage to make meaningful changes. Suggestions that a government or police force be eliminated are likely to be ignored, because residents of these communities don't want that to happen.
There's only one way to avoid a speed trap, and that's to avoid it. Other routes, while less convenient, can be taken to circumnavigate small communities that are overzealous with ticketing. If towns are robbed of this revenue stream, they might look for alternatives. It's a lot more stress-free an approach than griping about it. Or, here's a novel idea: Slow down.
