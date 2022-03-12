Americans don't agree on much these days, but the majority - at least, those who still believe in democracy and have compassion for others - want to play some role in helping the people of Ukraine.
Platoons of scammers have marched forward to take advantage of good-hearted individuals. Newspapers across the state have already received reports of campaigns purportedly designed to help everyday Ukrainians, when self-service is the ultimate goal. It's safe to assume law enforcement agencies are involved.
Several in Cherokee County have emailed and private-messaged the Tahlequah Daily Press, asking how they can help. Fortunately, there's one project for which we can confidently vouch, and at least at the local level, it's being led by Shannon and Natasha Grimes.
Shannon is known by some as a chiropractor, but more widely recognized by others as chair of the local Libertarian Party. Natasha's family runs the Max Dahm Ministries, which has been based in Romania since after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Now, the organization is focusing its energies and resources on the care of Ukrainian refugees, and the Grimeses are heading to Romania to do it. Right now, the countries opening their borders to these desperate people are Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania.
Natasha's father already has his boots on the ground, and his church is helping refugees escape the violence being perpetrated against them by troops commanded by Russian President Vladimir Putin. As Shannon explained, "What these people are going through is a horrible situation. He's got all kinds of folks coming through."
The church's goal is to take care of 200 people every day, and Shannon and Natasha are leaving soon - if they haven't already. One of Shannon's first missions will be to drive a van from Paris to Bucharest to shuttle refugees. But they need beds, heaters, food, and the means to prepare the meals. Although the church has kitchens on campus, larger-capacity pots and pans are needed, along with hygiene kits, since many of these people left with nothing but the clothes on their backs - and as observers have seen in news reports, their beloved pets. Many need a place to stay dry and warm, and families that have been separated need to be reunited.
Shannon and Natasha can easily be labeled among Cherokee County's leading citizens, although they are unassuming and humble, and the work they do in so many facets is low-key. They ask for no credit, and in Shannon's case, he's hewing to the motto of a true Libertarian. Although he supports minimal government, he also insists that individuals are morally obligated to help others out of their own resources. And he's a man who puts his own money and time where his mouth is.
TDP is very selective in the charitable endeavors it supports, because too many have troubling administrative costs, and no one should become wealthy by leading a charity. Others have noble ongoing missions, but they aren't of an urgent nature like this one. Because of so many scams involving GoFundMe accounts, TDP doesn't promote those, either. But for this, an exception must be made. It should be noted that no donations for the Ukrainian refugee mission will be used for any other aspect of the Dahm ministry.
If you can help, go to https://www.reachingromania.org/donate or the GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/aaf73a66. Your donations will make a world of difference - and literally make a difference to the world.
