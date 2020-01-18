In the Friday, Feb. 28, Tahlequah Daily Press, readers will be treated to our most comprehensive product of the year. Our Newcomers Guide packages in one full-color, slick magazine everything you need to know about Cherokee County - and then some. It's among our most well-read features, right up there with the Best of Cherokee County tabs in the summer, and our Salute to the Military in the fall.
The first version of this magazine appeared in 2007. It has since evolved in terms of content, mission and audience, largely depending on the publisher at the time. Some years, it was aimed at new residents; other times, it focused on information guests could use. Now, it's a combination, with data for both visitors and newcomers - and also for long-time residents. That latter element is important, because we no longer produce our Fact Book, so some of that material appears in this magazine.
A quick perusal of the Newcomers Guide, on any year, will reveal its depth and detail. There's a handy list with key numbers: government offices, fire departments, utilities, law enforcement and more. We name all regional elected officials and their contact information, plus details on various aspects of government, voting precincts, and agencies that can provide help for those who need it - including health care entities and resources for getting fit.
If you have kids, you'll find lists of activities for them, as well as schools. If you haven't yet found a job here, we have suggestions. If you're a senior - and this is one of the best places to retire! - we list plenty of options for activities and services. We tell you all about our dynamic downtown, our Chamber of Commerce, and even the area's history, which is unique by any standard. Want to know more about our Native tribes? We're on it. How about pursuing an education at NSU or the Technology Center? We've got you covered. We have blurbs about our city parks, our lakes and river, golfing, rodeos, churches and civic organizations. And we have an events calendar to help you plan your schedule. We even have details about things to do in neighboring counties.
All that stuff takes time to gather, and intensive research on the part of our staffers, who are also putting together the daily paper. And it's easy to make mistakes. That's where readers come in. If you are involved in any aspect of Cherokee County life that we may be including, we'd appreciate your taking the time to look at last year's magazine, and let us know about any updates we might miss: new pastors, new club presidents, changed phone numbers, etc.
Regular and potential advertisers will want to take a look, too, at the beautiful way we can present their businesses, organizations and institutions. There are very few better opportunities during a given year. Heather Ruotolo and Joe Mack can explain rates and placement, if you call them during business hours.
Access last year's magazine at www.pbiprinting.com/flash/view_flipbook.php?quote_id=13242. If you see any changes we need to make, email them to news@tahlequahdailypress.com by Friday, Jan. 24.
