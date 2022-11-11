It's tempting to blame whatever president is ensconced in the Oval Office for whatever ills the country may be suffering at any moment. But even inflation, which hinges on a number of factors, is an issue largely out of their control – especially when a pandemic wreaked havoc with the global supply chain.
If anything has become apparent in the wake of the still-evolving COVID-19, it's the woeful ignorance of Americans when it comes to how the free market – which they claim to support – actually works. And whether detractors like it or not, it really is a "new world order" when it comes to the economy, and there's no going back, short of nuclear holocaust.
Here's a fact we all need to get through our heads, even those of us with the thickest of skulls: Biden doesn't control gas prices, and neither did Trump. Nor Obama. Nor Bush, who commented that he'd just tell OPEC to "turn on the spigot." He knew better, of course – after all, he was an oil man himself – but it was a good sound byte.
Presidential impotence notwithstanding, oil companies, both here and abroad, can and do manipulate prices to get what they want. It's legal, free-market maneuvering. And it's no secret these companies and others prefer Republicans to Democrats because Dems are always trying to "green" the profits out from under Big Oil.
It should be noted that the oil execs themselves don't like Trump, whom they don't view as a Republican in the classical sense. They know what he's about, and they don't want him in their "old boys' club. As far as they're concerned, he will always be the guy on the outside, pressing his nose pressed the window. However, they know he'll try to get them what they want: fewer regulations. They also know he has his own motives.
Now here's a prediction: When Biden is out of office, and if and when Trump or DeSantis or some other Republican is in, oil prices will fall – not enough to cost the executive their windfalls, but enough so the public will say, "See there? Biden was keeping those prices high, and [Trump, DeSantis, or whomever moves into the White House] brought them down!"
The oil people know that, for the most part, the public doesn't understand how the market economy works, nor do most of us want to. And make no mistake: The oil people are definitely not stupid, from the CEO in the executive suite all the way down to the roughneck in the field.
Here's another fossil fuel factoid: The oil companies know where things are headed in terms of cleaner energy, and they're ready for it. Everything is already in place to make the transition. They don't need the protection of taxpayers, but they'll take it if they can get it. We don't need to worry about them; they're several thousand steps ahead of the rest of us.
