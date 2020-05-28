It's a shame when something as benign as a face mask has widened the behemoth rift between political parties, but that's exactly what has happened. And it has occurred despite the best efforts of centrist Americans - and reasonable leaders from both major parties - to prevent it.
Janelle Stecklein, statehouse reporter for CNHI newspapers in Oklahoma, made that observation earlier this week. She said Democrats - sparse in numbers though they are - were wearing masks to cover their mouths and noses. Some social media reports commented on unique and humorous aspects of some coverings. On the other hand, many Republicans were without masks. And though the reporter didn't point out an especially disturbing element, other informal observers did. Some Republicans indicated they might have worn masks, but they felt "silent" pressure from some of their party colleagues to "go commando." The refusal to wear a mask has become a symbol of liberty for many, probably thanks to President Trump's defiance even in areas where everyone else has to wear one.
Gov. Kevin Stitt is correct when he says wearing a mask is a "personal preference," although he strongly suggests serious attention to social distancing for those who don't. And it's also true that many people with asthma or other conditions have difficulty wearing facial coverings. Still, politicization of this issue is disgusting, as is ridiculing or cursing those who choose consideration for others over a personal freedom that has no significance in the overall scheme of things. What would be wrong with Stitt setting an example by wearing one himself?
More often than not, memes that circulate on social media are deceptive, if not bald-faced lies. One that may or may not be true shows a receipt from a restaurant, wherein a diner refused to tip the server because the server was wearing a mask. While that may have been a meme generated to start trouble, its veracity would come as no surprise, given the behavior Tahlequah residents have observed in our own stores.
Stitt said he thinks Oklahomans are doing a good job taking care of their neighbors. That's true in many cases, but in an overarching way, he may be fooling himself. The only reason most people wear masks is out of consideration for others who may be more susceptible to COVID-19 than they are. Despite the rhetoric, very few don them out of "fear," as the loud-mouthed "don't-tread-on-me" types insist. The mask-wearers know they could be asymptomatic and don't want to be responsible for further spreading this disease.
TDP has had its own experience with naysayers. Every day, we post the health department's COVID-19 update - and granted, the numbers are often confusing, as is the presentation. But what's disturbing is the tendency of a few "readers" to denigrate TDP for posting the data. They say they don't want to hear about new cases, but rather the number of recoveries - which they would see if they bothered to click on the link. When we tell them that, they accuse us of putting more emphasis on the negative than on the positive. Some even allude to a hoax.
When people start demeaning friends and neighbors for being considerate, and when they eschew information they need to stay healthy and condemn purveyors of that information, they have entered a landscape alien to this nation's founding. What happened to the idea of treating others as you would have them treat you? Oh, wait - that may be part of that "gospel truth" that has been tossed out the window for a foreign dogma the early adherents of Christianity would never recognize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.