It may be time for Cherokee County residents to take another quick reality check, and accept that we're not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19.
Cherokee County – and especially Tahlequah proper – used to be an eclectic place full of pragmatists. Many were personally conservative, but quite generous – the word "liberal" might be used – in their approach to other people. Because this is the seat of the Cherokee Nation, education was respected, if not revered – just as it always has been with the Cherokee people. And science was respected, even by those who arched their eyebrows over certain theories. On the other hand, faith has always been key, as is evidenced by the existence of 130-odd churches throughout the county.
It seems fair to wonder why the population's philosophy has changed to the degree that less than 31 percent of the county's population has been vaccinated for COVID-19. That's according to figures released June 23 by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
While it's true that those numbers could be reflected in the annual influenza vaccination rates, the flu isn't as deadly as COVID-19, and anyone who says otherwise is, frankly, a liar. Not all folks who eschew the vaccine are conspiracy theorists, either. While some may not believe the coronavirus is as dangerous as the "experts" claim, they don't necessarily think it's a hoax. They may, however, think it's been politicized, and on that accord, they'd be right.
A 31 percent vaccination rate is not enough, by any standard, to reach "herd immunity" – whatever that is. That might be one explanation for why Cherokee County, which had been riding in the "green zone," has now slipped back into "yellow" on the infection rate scale. Yellow is still considered low; it denotes counties reporting 1.43 to 14.29 cases per 100,000 residents. But green is better; according to the OSDH, that category is for counties with fewer than 1.43 cases per 100,000 people.
The "good" news is that for a few weeks, the fatality rate in Cherokee County has held steady at 79. That's not "good" for the families of those who have died, though, and anyone who tries to minimize their pain by papering over the seriousness of this pandemic suffers has a callous soul that will be tough to fix. The more troubling news is that there could be more deaths on the horizon, if area residents don't take steps to prevent it.
That's not to say we should continue to social distance at every venue, or wear masks even outdoors, or shun our neighbors. But we must still approach tomorrow with a little bit of caution, and stay alert and in tune with our own actions.
It's up to all of us to continue doing our part to ensure the health of our community. All of us have the freedom to choose whether to get vaccinated, but those to opt not to do so should think about it some more before they make final decisions. And if they are convinced they're doing the right thing, they should isolate themselves immediately if they begin to show any symptoms. Failure to do that is irresponsible and unconscionable, and the price might be too high to contemplate.
