What does the word "freedom" mean to you? How about the concept of "liberty"?
To the French, who churned several revolutions until they finally got the government they wanted, the two words aren't necessarily one and the same. "Liberty" is a more abstract, intellectual concept, while "freedom" implies a simplistic notion that Americans like to tout, but often misrepresent. "Freedom" cannot represent imposition of the collective will of one group over another. So when individuals narrowly define the word only in application to themselves, they're missing whatever boat they're attempting to board, and their hypocrisy is on display.
A good example of that behavior is when staunch conservatives decry what they perceive as a "gay agenda," and complain that LGBTQ people are trying to force others to accept their "lifestyle" and way of thinking. In truth, LGBTQ people have never asked for special privileges; they only want the same rights accorded to their straight and cisgender peers. Opponents who would withhold those rights, especially under religious pretext, are engaging in a double whammy that includes forcing their own religious beliefs onto LGBTQ people and their allies.
"What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander" is an old saw that applies to "freedom" at its very core. Religion should not be used to quash individual rights, unless those rights constitute a clear and present danger to others. This is also why, when a protest protected by the First Amendment evolves into violence, a line has been crossed - not just into anarchy, but in direct contradiction to the existing law. Our freedoms stop at the tip of the other guys' noses, and we have the right to protect ourselves and our property. That, then, is where the Second Amendment dovetails the First.
Freedom isn't cheap; it was bought and paid for by the blood of our ancestors. But even making that claim raises other questions, because all too often, the freedom of one group subverted the rights of others. That is clearly the case for Indigenous tribes in this country, and those who try to deny it are fooling themselves. Any suggestion that taking the land of Native ancestors by force was justified to ensure the liberties of those who crossed the ocean is repugnant. The same is true for the rationalization of enslavement of Black men and women.
Undermining the rights of any one group to serve the needs of another is wrong, and the history of the United States is underscored by such actions. Atonement is needed, but not necessarily in the form of individual reparations. Community reparations, and those of society as a whole, may be the only way to close the gap on the enormous chasm that divides us today. We are required by moral imperative to reach across the gulf and link hands, in love and understanding, with those who have been the victims of systemic racism, bigotry, and hatred.
As we celebrate the Fourth of July with our families, it is incumbent upon all of us to contemplate just what "freedom" means. We must acknowledge that this privilege for one group has often come at the expense of another, and that despite the guarantees in our Constitution, many Americans have yet to accept the fact that "all men are created equal." Despite the use of the male gender, equality should apply to women, nonbinary people - and of every race, creed, faith, sexual orientation, occupation, and any other label we can attach.
Liberty must be given to all; otherwise, it doesn't exist except for in the shadows.
