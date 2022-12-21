A column by Terry Mattingly on the Faith pages of the Dec. 23, 2021, edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press offered some interesting statistics. It showed that not only do many people not understand what Christmas is all about, many of those who claim to be Christians haven't much of a clue.
More puzzling is the revelation that while 72 percent of Americans agree Jesus Christ was born around 2,000 years ago, 80 percent said he is the Son of God. But the religiously unaffiliated tended to cite what they understood other people to believe. That includes Jesus' purpose for being here, who he was, and whether he existed before he was "born of the Virgin Mary."
It's interesting that fewer people these days are affiliated with Christianity than ever before. Some who claim to be Christians rarely attend church services, and their outward behavior suggests either they are totally unfamiliar with Jesus' teachings as portrayed in the Gospels, and later the Epistles, or they don't believe who he was or what he stood for. And paradoxically, some who are agnostic, or even atheist, know more about Jesus and his teachings, and even try to follow them.
It's sometimes said by Christians active in the realm of social justice - which dovetails Jesus' radical teachings, as anyone familiar with Scripture knows - that they would rather be called "Christ-followers" than "Christians." Now, just as it did 400 or so years after Christ's death, Christians have gotten a bad name for themselves, based on the bad behavior of small but rabid groups. Christians back then went from being persecuted people, touting Christ's love and his welcome into the fold of every human being, to themselves attacking and often killing those who didn't think the way they do.
Today, many who masquerade as Christians demean and denigrate other Christians, just because they don't agree politically. At least in the past half-century, there has never been a time when this trend has been more acute. Certain individuals who shamelessly wave the banner of Christ simultaneously promote hate, bigotry and lies, and have done more than people of other faith traditions to divide the population. It should be of concern to all Americans of whatever faith - or none at all - that these condemning, judgmental individuals are heading down the same path on which Hitler dragged his acolytes.
If only everyone could acknowledge the validity of Christ's teachings as described in the New Testament - even if they don't believe he actually existed - this country would be a much better place for everyone. It's not a complicated message; in fact, it can be reduced to three words: "Love one another." Everything else falls under that umbrella, including the core mandate to care for "the least of these": the blind, the lame, the orphan, the widow, the imprisoned, the stranger, the alien, and anyone who has been marginalized by mainstream society. So that would include groups that curl the lips of certain "Christians" into snarls: people of color, undocumented immigrants, LGBTQ folks, the developmentally disabled, and those on death row.
When some Christians preach against abortion, and insist in the name of Christ that everyone deserves a chance at life, they're partly correct, but they leave out everyone else who deserves the same privilege. During this season, we should all remember those who are less fortunate, or who face unimaginable challenges in their lives that don't require our approval, but do require our love for all of humankind.
