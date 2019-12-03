Back in 2017, after erstwhile conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly was kicked to the curb by Fox News for purported sexual harassment, many Americans hoped they wouldn't have to listen to him braying about the "War on Christmas." But other firebrands took up the mantle.
Many media posts decried the supposed assault on a sacred holiday, with adherents daring followers to wish non-Christians a "Merry Christmas" and nothing else. Some went so far as to claim the word "Christmas" was back in fashion, now that the "Muslim" Barack Obama was out of the White House, and the "Christian" Donald Trump had moved in. Meanwhile, secularists were poking sticks in eyes, too, goading the faithful with quips about Kwanzaa or Saturnalia.
The "war" hasn't been front and center lately to the degree it's been in the past, but it's malingering, like a bad batch of peanut brittle. Part of it could be O'Reilly's departure, but it shouldn't have much to do with Obama or Trump. Even the most ardent Trump supporters know in their hearts that Obama is no Muslim, or he's the worst one ever, with his closet smoking, beer-drinking and failure to pray five times daily toward Mecca. They also have to admit that Trump - with his angry tweets and harsh attitude toward those he deems enemies - is not necessarily the best Christian model, either.
The truth is, there are few examples of Jews, Muslims, atheists or anyone else voicing public outrage over the use of the word "Christmas" in verbal exchanges, on greeting cards and on private lawn ornaments. The myth stems from limited Jewish opposition to the teaching of Christianity in public schools. But many Christians also uphold the separation of church and state, believing - as did the Framers - that such teachings are the responsibility of parents and preachers, and that matters of faith are so diverse no one type should be touted as the singular truth. They also know the Framers never intended the U.S. to be a Christian nation, but rather a "God-fearing" one.
Those advancing the "War on Christmas" propaganda shout down friends on social media who wish them "Happy Holidays," calling them "snowflakes" for eschewing the "Christ" in "Christmas." Cultural warriors enraged by this perceived slight should look in a mirror; they themselves personify ice crystals melting away at the first hint of controversy.
Though people in various parts of the world did celebrate other holidays this time of year, and students of history know the ancient Christian church wisely merged these festivals, Christmas is most commonly associated with Christ's birth in modern times. If anyone is upset by a greeting of "Merry Christmas," he needs to step into his big-boy pants and get over it. And those incensed by the equally innocuous "Happy Holidays" should get over it, too.
It's a shame people have chosen to politicize what should be a time of quiet reflection, exchange of gifts, gathering of families, and spreading of love and joy. If there's a "war," it's being waged by those who find words more important than meaning, and who let hatred of people who don't share their faith consume them. In any case, Americans have so commercialized the holiday that we must all share the blame for negative connotations.
So wish someone a "Merry Christmas," and you'll likely hear it back. Or choose "Happy Holidays," and that, too, will be returned in good cheer. And don't get offended when the latter greeting is offered. It doesn't matter what people say, but what's in their hearts. Raging on about imagined "wars," and building walls and chasms between people of goodwill, is not what the Lord had in mind.
