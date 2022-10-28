These days, most media keep track of their online presence, on their websites and social media pages, to find out how much "traffic" they're getting from readers. This isn't necessarily aimed at increasing revenue as much as get a handle on what interests their audiences.
Tahlequah Daily Press is no exception, and we have a good idea of what topics, people, businesses and organization will garner the most attention. We know that any Facebook post involving beloved local bullrider Ryan Dirteater will draw thousands of sets of eyeballs. And Ryan had the record for the most traffic; in fact, he held the top three spots for most-viewed posts.
Until last week, that is. Stories about Ryan were surpassed by news that Tahlequah will be getting its very own Whataburger. Ground is being broken Tuesday, and the restaurant is expected to be open sometime in 2023. Apparently at least half the population of this city expects to be there when the doors open.
A few have grumbled that the location isn't the best. It's on Downing, and there have already been problems over the years. Anyone driving on that street will recall the line of cars waiting to pull into the Braum's drive-thru - a situation that often required a police presence. That restaurant is undergoing a remodel after a fire erupted there earlier this year, and when it reopens, the long lines are expected to resume. Whataburger will be a little farther toward the river, past the stoplight, but it's not difficult to imagine the extreme congestion - and that can't be expected to subside for at least a few months.
Tahlequah residents have to trust, however, that the restaurant owners know what they're doing, and that they conducted the appropriate studies to determine the feasibility of the location. Major corporations don't simply flip a coin and hope for the best. That's also true for those asking why Tahlequah would need a second Taco Bell, which is also about to become reality.
The growth this city has been experiencing may be coming in fits and starts, but it's real. Muskogee residents are beginning to lift their eyebrows and ask whether they're losing "market share" to Tahlequah, and that very well may be the case. Muskogee has the Veterans Administration - at least, for now - but it doesn't have the Illinois River or the Cherokee Nation, and although it does have a satellite campus of Northeastern State University, the hub for the state's fourth-largest higher education institution is in Tahlequah.
Chamber of Commerce Director Nathan Reed and Tourism Director Gina McPhail, and so many others who were recognized at the Chamber banquet Thursday night, have done just a good a job drawing eyeballs to this community as Ryan Dirteater and Whataburger have for TDP. They've employed a number of methods to generate interest, but when it comes down to brass tacks, the personal touch always works best - the willingness to reach out physically and meet face-to-face with folks who can make us all better than we were before they arrived.
And, who knows? Maybe other bigger restaurants will choose to call this city their home. We can think of several that might get a reception as enthusiastic as the one Whataburger is about to receive.
Congratulations to the award winners, and much kudos to those who work both on the front lines and behind the scenes to make Cherokee County the best it can be.
