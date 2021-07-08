One of the most important functions of a journalist is to follow up on developing stories. It's also one of the most difficult, for a variety of reasons.
At any given moment, there are thousands of "open" cases wending their way through the court system. While a newspaper might report - in the Police Beat, Sheriff's Beat or Daily Log - that someone was arrested and charged with a crime, unless it's a high-profile case, the conclusion of the case often falls through the cracks. It's not because the reporter is lazy or forgetful; it's simply that there is no way he or she can look at the disposition of every open case, every day.
Even with the most important cases, things happen to prevent followup stories. Turnover in a newsroom is one reason this happens; a departing courts and crime reporter, even if she's able to train her successor, won't remember every case she's been following. An editor who's been around a while might remember some cases, but not all. A good example of "institutional memory" of this nature is the Daisy Doe case, which involved the murder of a woman who, for many years, was unidentified - and the case went cold. But the Tahlequah Daily Press had done so many stories about this case over the years that even when a new reporter came on board, he or she would know about that case, and make a mental note to pursue it.
If some high-profile cases miss the mark, far more lower-profile cases do. And the District Attorney's Office - or another "charging" agency - might not necessarily let the newspaper know. Like the journalists, they are far too swamped to keep tabs on each of the thousands of cases open at any given moment. That's especially true these days in Northeastern Oklahoma, where the McGirt decision is creating unimaginable workloads for district, tribal and federal officials.
So newspapers rely on the people charged with crimes to let them know the outcome. It's not likely they'll boast of their sentences, or fines, but if charges are dismissed, they should always let the media know. A followup can be attached to the original court record, which would be on the paper's website, and should anyone like a prospective employer start researching that person, it will be clear that the case has been disposed of, and no criminal record is in place.
Followup stories aren't always of a "courts and crime" variety. A newspaper may publish a feature, for instance, on a new cancer treatment being used locally. In an ideal world, the paper will do a followup story a few months down the road to see how it's working out. A paper may report the construction of a new hospital; it should later update readers on how the construction is going, when it opens to the public, and more. Anything of historical importance should resurface periodically in the news cycle, either positive or negative.
Although TDP does a pretty good job of circling back to check on developing stories, we've found a few from years past that we should have followed up on, but didn't for one reason or another - usually because the reporter who did the story is no longer on staff. Now, we are making a concerted effort to do those pieces.
Readers can help. Did you see a story a few years ago, and wonder what's going on with it now? If so, we might have forgotten about it, so we appreciate your queries. Think of it as the answer to this question: "Whatever happened to...?" Drop us a line at news@tahlequahdailypress.com, or call our newsroom, and we'll see what we can find out. Communication goes both ways between the media and the public - or at least, it should.
