"But this is different."
That pithy little phrase has been used countless times by hypocrites who not only refuse to countenance opinions that don't match their own, but viciously demean those on the other side.
Years ago, a TDP reporter interviewed a Planned Parenthood staff member, who made this remark: "You'd be surprised at the number of high-profile pro-life politicians who come through the back doors of the clinics with their daughters, and when they perceive they're getting judgmental looks from us, they say, 'I know what you're thinking, but this is different!'" They expect rights for their own daughters that they wouldn't accord to others, because they can't see things from the "other" point of view.
Thus it was in the wake of the march last week in downtown Tahlequah over the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The protest constituted legitimate news, so the Tahlequah Daily Press covered it, just as other newspapers have done with similar events across the country. Ironically, a handful of folks believe the act of staffing protests indicates bias. A similar allegation is leveled against media that air or publish stories on Pride or Black Lives Matter events. Clearly, the objectors claim, the media are trying to "push the agenda" of those taking part in the protests.
At least two people, enraged at publicity given the local march, took to social media to disparage not just the decision to cover it, but those interviewed for the story. The detractors called into question the subjects' intelligence: "They have nothing of worth to say." What the detractors really mean is, "They have nothing to say that I want to hear." That's why the chasm that has broken open in America will be so difficult to close. Many people no longer listen; they merely talk - or use their thumbs to launch social media attacks when they see something they don't like.
During a later group conversation among locals who keep up with current events, one long-time pro-life activist asked - and not in a rude way - why the media doesn't typically call people they know to be pro-life to get "their side" when pro-Roe events are staged. The simplest response is that the media are covering an event because it's news and we're obliged to report it; our mission is not to stir up trouble among opposing factions. Newspapers staffing livestock shows don't contact PETA members and let them condemn young people who raise animals that may wind up on dinner tables. We don't attend school board meetings and then get in touch with home-schooling parents to get their take on what transpired.
When the question about objectivity is asked another way, the issue becomes a little less complicated - or so it would seem. The media would obviously cover any "march for life" held in their town. Should we then contact some of the "bra-burning baby killers," as one detractor called them, to get their take on those who oppose unfettered reproductive rights? Should we allow pro-choice advocates to denigrate the sincere individuals who want fetuses accorded full personhood?
The response could've been predictable: "Well, that's different." A rational person might ask, "How so?" The response? Crickets.
News is news, and every event the media staff doesn't have to be an exercise in titillating or provocation of disputes. Some readers don't like TDP's faith news section, and would love to attack those who supply it. Some object to giving space to the Cherokee Nation or NSU - "they have their own news outlets!"
All that is beside the point, which is this: As long as the media are willing to cover public events from both factions of any particular issue - and by that we don't mean speeches by politicians - there is no bias. That is, unless the coverage comes with a slant, but that's another matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.