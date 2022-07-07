Lately in Cherokee County, a rash of shootings has erupted, in stories some readers considered vague on details. This means it's time, once again, to remind everyone how the McGirt decision has affected public information on cases involving individuals who are members of Native tribes.
The main thrust of McGirt has been to affirm tribes never relinquished their authority over their own reservations. For Cherokee Nation, this means 14 counties in Northeast Oklahoma. Cherokee County would fall under the purview of the Tahlequah Daily Press in terms of news coverage.
Now, instead of the state prosecuting offenders, either the tribes, or the federal government, will do the honors. However, it's often the case that arrests of tribal members are made by local police or deputies. This is why TDP is able to report that an individual was arrested on "tribal" charges; the suspects in these cases are then turned over to tribal or federal authorities, who then make decisions on whether to prosecute. Obviously public drunk charges would be farther down the pole in terms of priority than a homicide.
But the average citizen won't be privy to the trappings of these cases hereafter, unless charges are filed. At that point, the details may enter the public domain, but the wheels turns a bit more slowly at the federal level than at the state level - for any state. When a person is arrested on state - or as it might be dubbed, district - charges, sunshine laws allow newspapers access to that information. At the federal level, it's not enough for an arrest to be made; charges must be filed before the "open record" institution comes into play.
This is not the fault of Cherokee Nation or other tribes, nor is it a case of a tribe or local authorities - or a newspaper - suppressing information. It's the reality of how different laws govern how crimes are handled. This means although TDP might report a homicide occurred, we might not have the names - or even the genders - of the suspects or victims. It may take time - and if no charges are filed, that may be the end, as far as public domain is concerned.
Readers should be assured that TDP and other newspapers, along with law enforcement agencies and tribal authorities, are doing the best they can to get vital information to the public, as quickly as they can. This is why we may not respond to avalanches of emails or private messages demanding updates. The public should trust that when that information is available, we will supply it immediately.
