Every few days, newspapers in Oklahoma receive emails from agencies, institutions and think tanks informing us that Oklahoma is near the bottom of one list or another. Obesity, teen pregnancy, lack of health insurance, poor eating habits, apathy about education - these are all among the negatives to which Oklahoma can lay claim.
Recently, TheSeniorList.com released a study, using information from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, indicating Oklahoma ranked sixth for the most vehicular crashes involving drivers 65 and older. TheSeniorList, which bills itself as promoting quality-of-life issues for golden-agers, also indicated that 42 million Americans in that age bracket have driver's licenses, up by 60 percent since 1999. During that period, traffic fatalities had gone up by 22 percent in that group.
This will come as no surprise to anyone in Tahlequah. In some years past, Oklahoma has been ranked as having the worst drivers in the nation, and occasionally, Cherokee County tops all 77 counties either in crashes or those involving fatalities. When questions arise about why automobile insurance rates sometimes seem higher here than elsewhere, agents have often pointed to these numbers.
Since Cherokee County is a popular retirement area, with virtually no mass transit, it stands to reason the local population would affect the crash data. Texting drivers are making inroads into those numbers - at least, that's a strong suggestion when a law enforcement officer writes a car "left the road for an unknown reason." And most seniors still eschew texting, whether behind the wheel or otherwise. But there have been some local notable cases wherein a person who, due to advancing age, should have no longer been driving. Sometimes fatalities or grave injuries have occurred. One crash many years ago involved a high-profile individual about whom it was routinely said: "He's going to kill someone one day." And that's what happened. After the tragedy - which he survived, though others died - well-meaning friends took away his keys and drove him wherever he needed to go.
How can you tell if someone needs to stop driving? TheSeniorList has some suggestions. If his hearing and vision have become seriously impacted, he should not be behind the wheel. Folks who have difficulty with physical control of their bodies and demonstrate slower reaction times are also better off getting someone else to drive them. And people who get lost in confirmation or show other signs of declining mental capacity shouldn't be driving.
Sometimes, family members are reluctant to take the keys, and to tell a senior he or she can no longer enjoy independence. And all too often, the golden-ager will become stubborn and refuse to comply. Such a situation is challenging, but it's one each of us will have to face at one time or another. It's so much better to be safe than sorry.
It's incumbent upon the rest of us to help seniors who have lost their driving privileges. They have earned the right to mobility, but they may need help getting it - and we, their family and friends, have to step up to the plate.
