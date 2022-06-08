Articles over the past few years in metropolitan newspapers have detailed the stark realities the industry is facing. Bigger publications like the New York Times and the Washington Post have been doing well during the pandemic, and have made good use of their websites to draw in readers. But for many smaller papers, the struggle for survival is getting worse.
That's why consumers of information should do their part to make sure the Fourth Estate remains alive.
Cherokee County residents who care about local news presented in an objective, thorough manner are luckier than those in some other areas. The Tahlequah Daily Press has continued its community coverage, and since area residents present a higher degree of literacy and attention to current events than many cities its size, we still have a solid if small base. But other towns have seen staff sizes reduced to the point that adequate coverage isn't possible. And dozens, if not hundreds, of newspapers across the country have closed their doors.
TDP is a private business, not a charity - and when we receive money from an advertiser or reader, the contributor can be assured of getting something of value. But TDP, like other papers its size, also relies on other entities to supplement our coverage, especially when it comes to enterprise and investigative pieces. To assist with that, independent, nonprofit sources have sprung up in this state and others, and they have proved to be critical resources for people who really want to know what's going on around them. That's especially true when it comes to politics, because as community newspapers die, many politicians will increasingly be up to no good, funneling taxpayer dollars into their own interests and lying to constituents about it.
Two investigative entities worth your time and money are Oklahoma Watch and The Frontier. Many readers have taken note of their material on our website, and have expressed their appreciation for it. A few have also been critical, claiming the two are "liberal" outfits, out to undermine Republicans. But that's a fabrication; those who are critical simply don't like the truth, since it doesn't fit their preconceived notions and bolster their own opinions, however erroneous they may be. The truth is neither liberal nor conservative; it simply is. And besides, since government is the primary focus of their coverage, it stands to reason that they'll be reporting on Republicans, since that party has control of state government and most counties.
If truth matters to you, so does journalism, because that's how the truth is disseminated in a manner the average American can absorb and understand. And if it matters, so should community newspapers, and the independent investigative groups we rely on to do the "deep dive" work we can't always get to. If accurate information is critical, other outlets that need your help are National Public Radio, and the Public Broadcasting System. It's easy to tell they're on the level, because liberals think they give too much air time to conservatives, and conservatives think the liberals hold sway. When you ruffle everyone's feathers, you're doing the right thing.
Want to help support independent journalism? Then go to https://www.readfrontier.org and https://oklahomawatch.org and donate.
