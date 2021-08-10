There's a big difference between a person saying he "heard from somewhere" a controversial bit of information, and falsely attributing those details to a specific source. When a person makes a claim that could be harmful to society, or could damage or destroy someone's reputation, it's incumbent upon that individual to provide solid proof – from a reputable source.
When it comes to the resurgence of COVID-19, details are emerging and changing. So what might have been true in 2020 doesn't necessarily apply today. The Delta variant has changed many facts. Also, the efficacy of the vaccine is a bit different for Delta than it was for the "original" virus. Just because the facts on the ground change doesn't mean they weren't correct at one time. On the other hand, just because an admired individual asserts something as fact, doesn't make it so.
Again, the preponderance of the evidence – even if the evidence is evolving, like a virus itself – doesn't equate to lies or falsehood. But claiming unequivocally otherwise is tantamount to lying.
Confused about Delta, and what the current wisdom is in the minds of scientists and the medical community? You shouldn't be. They are far more knowledgeable than politicians, whose sole motivation is to stoke fears in the heart of less savvy of Americans and to get them to trust the politicians more than the experts.
It's time for the leery to wake up and look at the facts. Here are some questions experts can answer now – from the standpoint of what they know at this moment. The Tahlequah Daily Press isn't the expert, but its staff can report on what those experts say. The best we have are our local medical professionals, and the CDC – and all that agency's material is on its website.
1. Are vaccinated people fully safe? No, but the vaccines are about 88 percent effective at preventing "symptomatic Delta infections." No vaccination is full-proof, as has been shown time and again during outbreaks of infectious diseases throughout history. But vaccinations are 96 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations from Delta. No one is saying another strain of the virus won't be different.
2. What about infections on the vaccinated? It's clear the vaccinated can get the Delta variant; TDP staffers know of at least nine "breakthrough" infections, and even two who died from COVID after having been vaccinated. That sounds bad, but only .08 percent of the fully vaccinated in American are among the breakthrough cases, and most so far have been mild.
3. Can the vaccinated transmit the virus? Yes, although it's far less likely than for the unvaccinated. Still, that's why the CDC is asking even the vaccinated to wear masks indoors.
4. Did 45,000 die within a couple of days from the vaccination alone? That's a lie. A few people have certainly died, which is the case for any vaccination or medicine of any kind, when a person has a rare negative reaction. If anyone says this, the person should be asked for proof from a reliable source. They won't have it. And all reputable sources, to a one, agree the risks associated with the virus are far, far greater than with the vaccine.
5. Are doctors, journalists and "Democratic politicians" really "communists" conspiring to force people to be vaccinated? Although that's also a lie, it's best answered with another question: What's their motive? To save the lives of people who will then be able to cough up co-pays, buy subscriptions and advertising, or offer grateful votes? An even better question would be what would motivate others to make this claim, and the answer is clear.
It's worth yet another reminder, for the conspiracy-minded, that former President Donald Trump took his shots. As we've has said before, that should be enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.