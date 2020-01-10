Sometimes it seems like Tahlequah is a jewel sparkling in the middle of a pasture filled with cow patties, muck and flies. Oklahoma continues to struggle with poor rankings in just about every marker available.
No city is perfect, and Tahlequah has its share of flaws. The "good ol' boy" network tends to ebb and flow, with certain individuals still slipping into cushy positions and bringing in their friends and relatives at the first opportunity. Occasionally, popular programs are scuttled for one reason or another; among the more recent was the Snowflake ice rink, possibly the biggest source of complaints coming into the Daily Press office over the past month or so. Then there are delays with infrastructure programs that cause frustration among residents.
But there's good news, too, as those attending a focus group meeting Thursday night learned. Trustees with the Tahlequah Industrial Authority had staged a public forum whereby a consultant could present ideas pertaining to the economic development strategic plan process, job description, and community profile. Jim Fram centered his discussion on community input.
During Thursday night's meeting, attendees – and there were 45 – took part in exercises to pinpoint assets liabilities and opportunities in the community. Among the strengths cited were the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller, Cherokee Nation, Northeastern State University, health care facilities, local media, an educated work force, historic landmarks and downtown, law enforcement, available and affordable land, public libraries, the municipal airport, and people in general. The latter was an interesting observation, since in the past, headhunters eyeing Tahlequah as a potential location had a negative impression of the workforce, pointing out its reputation for high turnover. Few businesses want to invest time and money training employees who aren't going to stick around for a little while.
What needs to be fixed that could keep the community from attracting new jobs and new residents? There were no surprises: poverty, litter and appearance, increase in homeless population, substance abuse, mental health services, lack of walkability and bikeability, limited highway access, political influence at the state level (or lack thereof), seasonal employment, and crime.
We've heard it before – from representatives of potential businesses and industry, people looking to move here, and the aforementioned headhunters. Lack of walking and biking trails is a huge turnoff, as is the unsightly appearance in some areas. The increase in homeless population – a more recent problem – has not helped the aesthetics and perception. And there's no question substance abuse is an issue; just take a look at the police or sheriff's reports on any given day.
The best news may be that Tahlequah residents are increasingly willing to voice their opinions and speak truth to power, even though they may not always get their way – and they often vote accordingly and pass around petitions to give progress a fighting chance. A kerfuffle at last week's Tahlequah City Council meeting over rezoning is a prime example of the vocal nature of citizens – even though they lost their battle.
This community is worth fighting for, and many residents are willing to take up arms. Let's hope that trend continues, because determination and pushback against the status quo is the only way to move forward.
