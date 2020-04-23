If you are an elected official who makes decisions for a state or municipality, today's issues are agonizing - and no one in living memory has had to make them.
A quick look at the Facebook page of any news outlet reveals how divided the population is. It also lays bare the hostility of some people when others disagree with them. The "my way or the highway" mentality that has plagued this country for a few years continues, unabated - and this crisis doesn't seem to have made a dent in some quarters.
A small number of regular contributors on the TDP FB timeline are of the mindset that all local businesses should be reopened immediately, with no restrictions, under the assumption that people should - and will - take precautions to protect themselves. A few in this camp mercilessly attack those who want to keep the economy shuttered, but that's also true of a handful crusading the most vigorously to keep businesses closed for another month or more. Monitoring the page for personal attacks and threats has become a full-time job.
Whatever side local residents are on, they should find common ground - and it's hard. Extremists who would like to see even Reasor's closed until there has been no new case of COVID-19 for several months. On the other side are a few who say the virus is a hoax, and some have even championed "survival of the fittest," saying those who die were probably meant to. The most sensible are near the middle - although they, too, are subject to name-calling and insults. There is no way to win.
But there have been changes locally, too. During the April 20 Tahlequah City Council meeting, a local doctor observed that some residents don't seem to believe the science on COVID-19. He called for patience before any moves were made to reopen the economy, and said the public needs to "understand the threat." It seemed at that point that Tahlequah - one of the first cities to take definitive action to combat COVID-19 - would not immediately reopen. As it turns out, today - Friday, April 24 - a handful of businesses that fall under the umbrella of "personal services" will open. Those include beauty salons, barbershops, nail salons, and oddly - to our way of thinking, anyway - pet groomers. These businesses generally serve only a small number of clients at the same time.
Based on comments on the TDP FB page, that decision is not widely popular, although it has many enthusiasts. Many of the latter are among the "personal responsibility," civil libertarian crowd. But all should bear in mind that Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on April 22 a phased reopening for the state, and while municipalities can tamper around the edges with his edict, they cannot completely defy him. Those who abhor Stitt's actions should remember them the next election cycle.
Once official decisions have been made, only those officials can change their minds. The same goes for business owners. Many locals have stated they won't be spending money with businesses that open too quickly. They've pledge to continue sheltering at home until more convincing statistics are available. In other words, there's always a chance that business owners who appear to be putting profits over people won't reap the revenue they hope for.
To those among the phase one openers, we urge an attitude of caution and caring, and a determination to go the extra mile to protect customers. To those taken aback by reopening, we offer a reminder that no one can force them to shop, get their hair dyed, or their poodles washed. This is truly a case wherein we must all make decisions we feel are right for us as individuals - but we must also keep in mind that without a robust business community, Tahlequah cannot survive. This Catch-22 will have consequences on either end.
