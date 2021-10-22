When families owned businesses, it used to be said that women were the backbone of the enterprise. And while that phrase might have implied strength, it could’ve also been used as a backhanded insult. A spine holds up the body, but it can’t be seen.
These days, though, women are on the front lines, and are very successful in that role. In Tahlequah, dozens of women not only own their own businesses, they wear every hat, from selling, to operating the cash registers, to buying products, and to promoting their wares or services.
October is domestic violence awareness month, and that fact has been in the news recently. But it’s also women in business month, which is a very positive way of shining a spotlight on the strength, perseverance, and can-do attitude of so many women in this community.
Nearly 20 women are profiled in a special supplement included in this weekend’s edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press. Although TDP has offered their stories in different ways over the years, this is the first time we’ve devoted an entire section to the topic. Some of these women have been featured before; for others, this is the first time at the plate. Each and every one of these women has an interesting story to tell, and readers will undoubtedly be fascinated with what they have to say.
It quickly becomes obvious that not only have these women listened to the advice others had to offer, but they are eager to mentor other young women who might want to carve their own paths. They know what it takes to succeed, and they have proved it by the eclectic types of businesses they have brought to this community.
Many of them are based downtown, while others are on the fringes. Some have family members who have joined them in their endeavors. One of the most remarkable traits most of them share is that they have managed to balance their professional lives with home and family. That is more difficult these days than ever — not just for women, but for men as well.
There are many more stories to tell, and next year, we hope others will participate. In the meantime, readers who take the time to peruse these pages will truly be inspired by their words of wisdom. We salute these gals, who hold such a special role in our community, and who have played a critical role in its evolution.
