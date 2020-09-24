For better or for worse, one thing is certainly true about Bob Woodward's new book on President Donald Trump: It's certainly true.
Older Americans will remember Woodward as one of two men – the other was Carl Bernstein – who unraveled the criminal deeds of the Nixon administration. Emotions ran high back in the early 1970s as the Watergate scandal unfolded on the pages of the Washington Post, and many Nixon fans swore "Deep Throat" was a figment of these two journalists' imaginations.
We now know the informant was FBI Associate Director Mark Felt, and that he told the truth about the seamy underbelly of the Nixon regime. There were tapes, it turned out, to back his story. And Nixon himself, though he never acknowledged criminal wrongdoing per se, did admit in his later years that he had used poor judgment. That mea culpa allowed him to die as a respected elder statesman.
But the central element of that wrongdoing – a break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters, ordered by Nixon himself – pales in comparison to allegations circulating about the current administration. Some would say the same of the Clinton bunch. But if anyone can get at the truth, it's Woodward. This time, he taped his subject – in this case, President Trump. That was a smart move – so smart that it's tempting to wonder if he and Trump had some type of mutually beneficial arrangement.
Trump, having been in the spotlight for decades, understands the concept of libel, and how he could successfully bring a civil suit against anyone committing it. The contents of this book – like Woodward's earlier tome, aptly titled "Fear" – must be accurate, or Trump would have already sent a battery of lawyers to the courthouse.
There may be many troubling revelations in the new book, but the one capturing the most attention is Trump's admission that he knew how serious COVID-19 was – and that he was downplaying it to avoid creating widespread panic. In other words, he fibbed. Or, as some might argue, he is now claiming, in hindsight, that he was aware of the serious nature of the virus, but hid it out of his deep concern for "we the people."
Trump has always been adept at talking out both sides of his mouth, so even as he tells Woodward one thing – it's now in print for all to see, and on tape to boot – he continues telling the American public not to worry, that the virus will soon go away. Or, with the kind of audacity only Trump can pull off, he assures us a vaccine will be ready, just in time for the election.
Whether one sees Woodward as an opportunist, or Trump as a pea from the same pod, it must be acknowledged that nothing either man could say would surprise anyone when it comes to the president's character. And for the most part, nothing either man could say would dissuade Trump's legions of fans from supporting him. No doubt Trump made the shrewd calculation that nothing Woodward could write would harm him – and no doubt, he's correct.
Still, it's incumbent upon Americans to at least consider the facts – and how they might affect our country in the years to come.
