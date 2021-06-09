A traveler can enter just about any American city and talk to a long-time resident, who can point sadly to an area of town where a beautiful, stately building once stood. Were that building still intact today, it would constitute an invaluable piece of history – a draw for both tourists and citizens alike.
Most cities had elegant train stations that were marvels of constructions. Some – like Union State in Tulsa – have been repurposed. Almost everywhere, there are vestiges of theaters that fell under the bulldozer due to the shortsighted nature of certain “community leaders.” The Ritz Theater in Muskogee marks one such travesty.
Tahlequah is lucky, in many respects. When it lost bastions of history, it was usually due to fire. Many residents and institutions here are determined to salvage local traditions, whether that be in the form of activities, behaviors, or structures. That has been the case for Northeastern State University’s Seminary Hall.
Earlier this week, Cherokee Nation dignitaries toured the building, along with NSU President Steve Turner, to see the progress made with ongoing renovations. It’s not the first time the former Cherokee Female Seminary has been spruced up, but some of those projects were really just bandages. Others, while more extensive, didn’t complete the work needed to restore this 133-year-old landmark to its original glory.
The current renovations will cost $8 million – and thanks to a $4 million donation from the Cherokee Nation, this time ought to be the charm. Or at least it ought to take the building forward several more decades before more work is needed. And it’s going to be worth the money. Turner called Seminary “a symbol of courage, hope and determination.” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., who was secretary of state when the decision was made to help fund the restoration, believes the project will cover the next seven generations, dubbing the building “an important legacy of our past."
It would be impossible to put a price on this building, but one of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council members tried. Wes Nofire said it would cost $136 million to build today, and that the craftsmanship couldn’t be duplicated. Unfortunately, that is true of so many buildings that came to be in centuries past – and so many of them are now lost to the rest of us.
It can’t be stressed enough how important Seminary Hall is not just to the Cherokee Nation and NSU, but also to Tahlequah. It is truly the shining gem of our city, and is worth whatever efforts and money are needed to take it into yet another century. The rest of us owe a debt of gratitude to those who were determined to keep it standing.
