Most people make New Year's resolutions when the calendar rolls over - and usually, they have something to do with diet and exercise.
Unfortunately, a significant percentage of those well-meaning people also break their resolutions, sometimes within mere weeks. But there are better reasons than ever for powering through and getting with the program.
Most Americans noticed their insurance rates went up for 2020. Insurance companies will admit the elimination of the individual mandate is the reason. Because of the breathtakingly high cost of health insurance, those who are young or have no serious health issues won't pay for it. Indeed, they can't afford it. This means insurance companies can't pad their bottom lines with premiums paid by folks who don't really use their insurance.
No solution is in sight. Libertarians will say - and for good reason - that Americans would be much better off if the "middle man" of insurance was cut out of the equation. They admit that insurance costs are too high, but they could hardly say otherwise, since health care is far more expensive in the U.S. than it is elsewhere. Their idea is to bring actual costs down by tossing out the middle men, and that's an excellent long-term goal. But it doesn't do much to help Americans crushed by the skyrocketing cost of health care right now.
The only real solution, then, is to take care of ourselves - which we should be doing, anyway. Obesity and sedentary lifestyles are a bigger impediment to good health than almost anything else. And it's not a matter of "fat-shaming" - humiliating an overweight person in that way is unacceptable. But all of us can take baby steps to improve our health during 2020.
Tahlequah boasts a number of health and fitness clubs, with exercise equipment, classes and programs to meet that need. Oasis Health Foods stands ready to assist with dietary needs than can change lives. Reasor's has just launched a new program aimed at helping consumers make better choices. And Cherokee County's TSET group aggressively promotes kicking the smoking habit. That's another cause of poor health and regular illness, and even cutting back on tobacco use could do wonders.
More and more Americans are going on disability because of poor health - and in many cases, they have brought it upon themselves. That trend cannot continue, or Social Security will run out for elderly who have worked their whole lives to have money to fall back on. And when more people are on the disability or retirement rolls than in the workforce, who will pay the bills?
So grab the bull by the horns. Set realistic goals, and do everything in your power to reach them. Don't let others talk you out of it. As trite as it sounds, the life you safe may very well be your own.
