The advice may sound like a broken record to many readers, but it's about the most important imperative we can offer.
If you're not registered to vote in the Nov. 3 general election, do it now. You still have a little bit of time - until Oct. 9.
We've tried to answer many questions area residents have about the issues and the choices they'll see on their ballots. CNHI's statehouse reporter, Janelle Stecklein, has done a great job explaining matters of importance. Over the next few weeks, our staff - mainly Grant Crawford - will have much to say, and they'll be interviewing people with key details. We will be sharing opinions and concerns of elected officials and party leaders.
The goal is not to tell you whom to vote for; it's to give you enough information to make those decisions yourself. We urge everyone to go online to look at the sample ballots before voting.
At the end of October, we will have our final Pulse of the Voter installment for 2020. Grant will have a story, and Keri Thornton has completed a feature with a local woman who has changed her mind about the way she looks at things.
If you are 18, a U.S. citizen, and a resident of Oklahoma, this is your opportunity to do what many Americans deem their civic duty.
There are some stipulations, which the Cherokee County Election Board always does a terrific job explaining.
Felons can only register when they have served their sentences, including terms of incarceration, parole or supervision, or who have completed court-ordered probation. Those who have been pardoned may register.
Individuals deemed by a court to be incapacitated may not register.
The registration process begins by filling out an application form with the election board and submitting it so it is postmarked by Oct. 9. This can also be done in person at the election board.
Everyone who applies will get a response - a voter identification card, or a letter explaining why the application was denied. Application forms are available at all election boards, most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries, as well as on the state election board website at www.elections.ok.gov.
We understand the concerns many people have about showing up at precinct polling places. Despite this county's best efforts at implementing protocols, some folks are just flat-out stubborn, and will not comply. But voting by mail is safe and easy, and despite what some politicians claim, the possibility of fraud is no greater than that of in-person voting.
Absentee voting in the days before the actual general election date on Nov. 3, at the election board, is also a good choice. Protocols are in place there, and election board staff will do everything they can to ensure your safety. Just wear your mask, social distance, and use common sense.
We know many voters do not like the choices they've been presented on the presidential ballot. However, voting in the District 2 congressional race, as well as the U.S. Senate race, can determine the fate of this country. And casting ballots for the state Legislature races is also extremely critical. Readers who have been paying attention over the past few years to what elected officials and their challengers have done will understand how important this is.
Keep reading, asking questions, and doing your research. But all the information in the world won't do you much good if you aren't registered to vote, and if you don't follow through by casting a ballot. Let's get this done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.