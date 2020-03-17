As news of the coronavirus continues to unfold, area residents may be concentrating on gathering needed stores of food, medication and other necessities in preparation for a period of quarantine. For some, the outlook is bleak, and that's understandable, since jobs and the economy hang in the balance.
But if we can give any credence to the old saying, "Idle hands are the devil's workshop," then area residents should try to remain as optimistic possible, remembering we're all in this together, and that there are many community leaders, business owners and other entities – including the Daily Press – working to ensure our town remains healthy when all this is over.
And one thing we can do while we're stuck at home is to fill out the U.S. census. True, it will take about 10 minutes of your time – but that's far less time than it takes to engage in a back-and-forth verbal battle with someone on social media. But your participation to the community is important, because it determines a great many things that will shape our future. And besides – the census is constitutionally mandated.
Literally billions of dollars are at stake, depending on how many people respond, and on how they respond. Your answers are private, and by law, no information you provide can be released to, for instance, law enforcement agencies. But your participation will provide data used by teachers, business owners, lawmakers, nonprofit organizers and others to determine how federal funding will be allocated.
The money goes to shore up hospitals, schools, fire departments, and roads and bridges. It helps determine how much money will be funneled to an area's nutrition support programs for senior citizens, along with homeless shelters. It could help with funding for parks, recreation and other features across a given area. In short, it provides an extremely critical flow of revenue to our community – and that could be more critical than ever, given current circumstances.
This reason for the census is, to some, the most important: It is used to allocate the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives. Many Oklahomans may remember a time when the state sent six people go Congress; now, we only send five. That was the direct result of a census count. It would be the rare Okie indeed who would wish to lose yet another representative due to an undercount.
Most area residents have already received a census document or two in the mail. If not, they are readily available online, at 2020census.gov. There, a simple click will allow you to proceed with your information, without having to sharpen a pencil.
Even if you don't care about money for your community, or representation in Congress, take this bit to heart: You're obligated to do this, once every 10 years. So use the spare time forced upon you by the coronavirus to do your civic duty. You'll be helping everyone around you, as well as yourself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.