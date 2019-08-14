In the past three years, Cherokee County residents have gone through a number of elections that, for some on the campaign trail, have been disappointing.
The presidential election in 2016 brought results that surprised many. In 2018, there were contentious races that involved local folks, and the mayoral election earlier this year strained many friendships. The same is true for the Cherokee Nation election, which saw allegations flung about at a pace not seen for a couple of decades.
It's easy to become disheartened when you've put your heart, body and soul – not to mention your money – into a political campaign, only to fall short at the ballot box. In some ways, that's more true for supporters who are knocking on doors than it is for the candidates themselves. Supporters joined a cause they believed in, and if they don't win, they wonder what other people were thinking, what they themselves might have done wrong, and how it could have ended this way. Were they wasting their time?
When older adults become disgusted after election season and fling their hands up in the air in resignation, that should come as no surprise. At some point, people just become tired, no matter how committed they may have once been. But it's dismaying for the rest of us to watch young people grow despondent when the candidates for whom they worked tirelessly are rejected at the polls.
There's only one way to address the distress: Don't give up, now or ever.
The same instinct that keeps people from casting ballots – the suspicion that their votes don't count – also puts people off involvement in politics in general. It's understandable, but in the end, it accomplishes nothing, because it concedes victory to "the other side" – whatever side that may be. Even if you feel your efforts have been wasted, you can pick yourself off, dust yourself off, and go back to work. Candidates who feel they have something to offer shouldn't necessarily give up after defeat, and the same is true for their supporters.
Even if a preferred candidate drops out of politics altogether, that still doesn't mean his or her supporters should follow into the abyss. That's especially true for young adults. Many older adults regret the world we are leaving them to manage, especially when it comes to "climate change." It's a pity young people may have to fix what their predecessors broke, but isn't that's how it's always been?
Today's world seems more challenging than ever, but that's only from the viewpoint of those of us who live in it. It's up to young adults to make for themselves the world they envision for themselves, their children, and their grandchildren. They can't achieve that goal if they give up, or disengage themselves from the political process. They must persevere.
