Did you check out the Daily Press' annual Salute to the Military, which appeared in our Tuesday, Nov. 10 edition? If not, you can check out some of the profiles on our website. And we hope you will.
We didn't have as much participation as we have in years past, probably due to the pandemic - and possibly the kerfuffle surrounding the 2020 presidential election. Since this is always a highly anticipated supplement, we hope veterans and active-duty military will mark their calendars so they'll remember next year. We can already say it'll most likely be printed in our Thursday, Nov. 11 edition.
There literally are no adequate words to express the gratitude Americans feel for our veterans, and those who continue to serve. That feeling was on raw display when it was initially announced that there would be no Veterans Day Parade this year. That decision, made by officers with the Veterans Council in conjunction with other leaders, was well-intended. COVID-19 continues to escalate in the community, and many veterans are among the most vulnerable in our population, due to their age, injuries sustained in battle, or the aftermath of campaign that would be unimaginable for most of us.
Once word got out on social media of the suspension of this year's parade, many people began expressing grave disappointment. Wasn't there some way to continue the tradition, they asked, and do so safely? Wouldn't masks and social distancing along the parade route be adequate precautions?
That's where Dustin Butler and other younger veterans came in. They quickly began organizing, and before long, they had a plan to host what's being called a "procession" or "caravan." They're linking up with the Downed Bikers Association Foothills Chapter and the Cherokee Cruisin' Classic Car Club, which had already announce a sort of alternate event. It's expected to kick off at 11:11 a.m. today, lining up on Goingsnake and traveling along Muskogee Avenue to Chickasaw Street.
What happened - a problem with communication? Possibly, but it's also an issue of public image. Whereas older veterans are often in the spotlight, those who served in more recent campaigns are often forgotten or not considered "veterans" yet. That's partly because many people under 50 see "veterans" as older folks, but it's also because the younger vets aren't as likely to stand on ceremony as their forebears. It's somewhat ironic, though, because officers in the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars are always looking to recruit younger members. A good way to do that would be to reach out to the younger vets and to let them be involved in decision-making.
But concerns about COVID are justified. No one wants these heroes who gallantly served to become sick, just because they felt compelled to accept the honors we bestow upon them. So we encourage everyone to don their masks, find space along the route where they can keep 6 feet between their family group and others, and wave to the veterans and their comrades as they pass by. It would mean so very much to them.
