If you're one of the local residents participating in the Tahlequah Daily Press' annual Shop Tahlequah campaign, then you have until Friday, Dec. 20 - or Thursday, to be safe - to get your name in the drawing for the cash prizes.
Though shopping locally is always the best policy, it's particularly important during the holiday season. This is the last and best chance most merchants have to ensure a healthy bottom line for the year. Without customers, no business can survive, and without healthy businesses, the community itself will collapse.
We've all driven through areas that were once thriving cities, but have now become virtual ghost towns. Local business owners are determined that won't happen this year. In her column this week, Mayor Sue Catron said she's talked to some merchants, and based on the way merchandise is flying off the shelves, this appears to be a robust holiday shopping season.
Drawings will be held throughout the day, and there are a number of neat prizes on the menu. All participants need to do is fill out entry forms for every $20 spent at participating businesses. Here's a reminder of what sponsors are offering, and the estimated times (with a 15-minute variable) that drawings will be held for their prizes: Tiger Sports Cards, replica sports jersey, 10 a.m.; Workman's Department Store, Pendleton blanket, 10:15 a.m.; 490 Creations, custom split monogram, 10:30 a.m.; Vivid Salon & Boutique, gift bag, 10:45 a.m.; Felts Shoes, Ugg boots, 11 a.m.; Meigs Jewelry, diamond pendant, 11:15 a.m.; Threadz Consignment, shopping spree, 11:30 a.m.; Two Guns Leather, custom leather journal cover, 11:45 a.m.; One Moore Time, $200 store credit and more, noon; Super Spray Car Wash, three months of unlimited washes, 12:15 p.m.; Tahlequah Lumber, Yeti tumbler, 12:30 p.m.; BCG Dispensary, CBD gift basket, 12:45 p.m.; Newk's Eatery, $150 Grab N Go lunch for eight, 1 p.m.; NeoHealth, two $250 cash prizes, 1:15 p.m.; Start (gaming café), two-month all-access pass, 1:30 p.m.; Kroner & Baer Pub, gift card, 1:45 p.m.; K-9 Acres, $100 boarding pass, 2 p.m.; and Tahlequah Daily Press, year's subscription, 2:15 p.m.
After the drawing at TDP, all the entry forms from participating merchants will be combined, and drawings will be held for third prize, $500 cash; second prize, $1,500 cash; and first prize, $3,000. Other participants that are not giving away individual prizes, but are accepting entries for the cash prizes and sponsoring the promotion, are Oasis Health Food Store, Junie's Closet, Rose Furniture, Post Mart, and Bryant's Daylight Donuts. The Cherokee Nation is also a sponsor.
For those who want to systematically plan their shopping trips or drop by when drawings are held, here's a convenient map: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=14WDIsP5tPGsR6dnJFnbqWbjca-IhmtI2&ll=35.89692876911529%2C-94.97153014615253&z=15.
We at TDP are always proud to do anything we can to support our exceptional local business community, and we appreciate the support given to our newspaper over the years - not just in projects like this one, but through readership and advertising. Right now, we hope everyone will keep shopping, keep entering the contest - and good luck to everyone!
