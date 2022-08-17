Like all other newspapers these days, the Tahlequah Daily Press has a smaller staff than it did 20 years ago, or even 10 years ago. But we're still laser-focused on local content, and although our reporters cover their beats, we rely on the public to give us news tips.
Several readers and sources have noticed we have two new employees in the newsroom. Sara Serrano joined us in early May as news editor, replacing Grant Crawford, who had been with us for five years. Sara covers tribal, business, environmental and enterprise news, and several other beats. Skyler Hammons started work in late June, taking the place of Brian King, who had first been a stringer for a few years before he went full-time, until his wife, Farina, accepted a professorship at OU. Skyler is copy editor and general assignment reporter, with a focus on education and entertainment.
Sara and Skyler are part of a team that includes Byron Beers, who has been TDP sports editor for almost five years; Keri Gordon, our courts, crime and local government reporter for three years; and Executive Editor Kim Poindexter, who has been with TDP since 1985. We know readers will understand our newest staffers are still getting their feet wet, but they are committed journalists, and we are confident they will do a great job.
Our news staff stands ready to write about events of general interest to the community, with one caveat: We need a bit of advance notice. Keri's position is such that she can cover breaking news at odd hours, which is how most crime stories unfold. But Sara and Skyler have other duties besides reporting, so if a source asks us at the last minute to staff an event of a nonurgent nature, it's likely we'll have to decline. That's especially true for weekend events. Preplanning is essential; it doesn't seem right to demand that a reporter drop her plans for her expected day off - or forego coverage that was previously assigned - to attend an event the organizer knew about for weeks.
So, if you feel your event merits a reporter, rather than a press release from you, email kpoindexter@tahlequahdailypress.com, or send us a private message on Facebook, at least two days in advance. Unless it's of an urgent or critical nature, we probably won't be able to "drop back and punt" the day of the event. The more advance notice, the better. Note that we do our budget every Thursday for the following week, so hearing from you that morning would be optimal for helping us get you on our assignment list.
Without news, there can be no Daily Press - and without newsmakers, there won't be news. We'll do our best to accommodate you.
