GUEST EDITORIAL: A stolen legacy, 72 years of oppression?

In Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.'s column, he implied Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians are unified under Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma. CNO has no claim to treaties of the Western Cherokee, also known as the Old Settlers, who migrated to the West in the late 1700s and early 1800s. The history will clarify their status.
• Treaty of 1817: Western Cherokees, the Old Settlers, traded lands in Georgia for lands in Arkansas. They had strong beliefs and a rich culture.
• Treaty of 1828: Western Cherokees traded lands in Arkansas for lands in Indian Territory – the present Cherokee reservation. This land was promised to Western Cherokees forever.
• 1835, New Echota Treaty: The word “forever” in the Treaty of 1828 lasted until 1835, when the government granted the same land to forcibly removed Cherokees. Western Cherokees welcomed the newly arriving Cherokees.
• In 1839, Act of Union: The document was created by Chief Ross, who wanted to be chief of all Cherokees. The Western Cherokees and Eastern Emigrants agreed, and the 1839 Cherokee Constitution was adopted.
• Treaty of 1846: United Western Cherokees and Eastern Emigrants and duplicate land conveyances in 1828 and 1835 treaties became moot.
• Treaty of 1866: Cherokee Nation’s alliance with the confederacy during the Civil War caused the calamity that befell the historic Cherokee Nation. The government made this treaty to grant amnesty and defined the Nation’s citizenry, which would include other races and tribes. The Cherokee Nation cannot trace back to any treaty beyond 1866.
• CNO is not a party to the Act of Union in 1839. CNO is a new creation since 1976 and the constituency has changed in accordance with the treaty of 1866. In the 1999 Constitution, they overruled, superseded, and repealed provisions of the Cherokee Nation 1839 Constitution and provisions of the 1976 Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.
• The Treaty of 1866, Curtis Act of 1898, 1901 Act, Dawes Act, Allotment Act, and 1906 Five Tribes Act, dismantled tribal governments, the Five Civilized Tribes, and abolished their court systems.
• 1946 and 1950: Western Cherokees/Old Settlers, along with by-blood Eastern Emigrants, were recognized by Congress in 1946. They ratified its constitution and bylaws, and federal corporate charter in 1950, reorganizing as United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians. Western Cherokee are consumed into UKB; they and Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma are not synonymous.
• The years between 1906 and 1950, the defunct CN remained disorganized, and the president appointed a chief. After 1950, when the UKB was organized under congressional authority, the Cherokee Tribe, as referred to by the federal government, rode on the back of the UKB’s Federal Corporate Charter, taking advantage of rights, privileges, and power afforded to UKB. When CNO received federal recognition, they threw out the UKB from their offices.
• The Cherokee tribe, citizenry of the 1866 treaty were unable to reorganize under the IRA/OIWA because they did not meet the requirement of being half-blood or living on reservations or trust allotments in 1934.
• In 1970, the Chief’s Act authorized the five tribes to select their own chief(s), and thus began work for CNO to gain federal recognition.
• 1976 Cherokee Constitution: Interior Secretary Thompson and Ross Swimmer signed the 1976 Constitution, achieving federal recognition for the Cherokee Tribe. They were created to continue on as a Cherokee Tribe, but not the historic Cherokee Nation.
• The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma was the official name until they changed it to Cherokee Nation in the Federal Register, to lend credence to their claim of their superiority. Their claim to sole jurisdiction of the reservation is false.
How did they gain wealth and power? CNO submitted applications for lands into trust using authorities such as their own tribal resolutions, the IRA – that they didn’t organize under – and The Indian Reconsolidation Act, and the BIA approved them. In 1975, after passing of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act, CNO began to lobby for contracts in this act, and Interior and other agencies granted them to affluent Cherokees. The UKB is defined by its Constitution and Corporate Charter. CNO remains an undefined government except as a body politic.
Anile Locust is a UKB elder.
