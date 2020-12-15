How could anyone believe that Gov. Stitt, Attorney General Mike Hunter, State Reps. Bob Ed Culver, Chris Sneed, and David Hardin, and our Republican legislative leaders, supported the Texas attorney general's lawsuit to contest presidential election results in states other than our own?
My shock has nothing to do with Joe Biden; it has everything to do with the fact that it was a threat to democracy. I tell you this out of love, not animosity.
President Trump's termite army is hardly able to open its mouth without declaring its devotion to the U.S. Constitution, but since losing the election, they have done nothing but try to eat its heart out. What our radical right wing seems to be telling us is that truth is whatever they say it is, no more, no less. They seem to be telling us only they have the right to govern our country. They seem to be telling us we should overthrow democracy and embrace a dictator who will make everybody do what they want them to do They seem to be telling us that if "their" president is rejected by the voters, he should refuse to surrender power, fan the flames of division, encourage armed insurrection, and even pursue unconstitutional means - including sedition - to overturn the vote of the people. I do not agree with any of these propositions.
I am a Democrat, because I believe the Democratic Party best reflects biblical teaching and supports laws that contribute to a successful society. At the same time, I have screamed from the housetops for years that both parties are destroying our economy and financial system, and our culture is riddled with corruption, but Republicans are more guilty by several degrees of magnitude. This is not because I say so, but because our system is closer to collapse than at any time in history.
President Nixon, at Wall Street's insistence, took the dollar off the gold standard; wages have been stagnant for 40 years; and we accepted the disastrous substitution of a credit economy instead of a cash economy. This opened the door for counterfeit money, international economic failure, and corruption of every kind. Far from having the strongest economy in history, ours is built on an endless supply of counterfeit money, and the longer we take to correct the problem, the worse the correction will be. We will never get back on track until we stop believing fairy tales and stop fighting one another.
Even before the pandemic, Trump was the biggest spender in history, and now the national debt has jumped from $20 trillion to $27 trillion. Trump has done a few good things, but he has been allowed to do an enormous amount of harm, including threatening democracy. He is neither a god nor Superman, but a failed president. Why can't people understand that his policies are not far from those of Alexandria Cortez - endless spending on the wrong goals?
If America can be saved from disaster, we, with God's help, must save ourselves. Let the discussion begin, let hate end, and let's act like we have common sense.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
