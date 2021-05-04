Critical race studies emerged in the 1970s when legal scholars required new ideologies to explain racial relationships in the U.S. Harvard Professor Derrick Bell was examining policies from the Civil Rights movement when he noticed major progressions when the interests of Black people correlated with interests of those in power, or if costs for upholding racists policies exceeded perceived benefits.
Since then, the field has adapted new theories to explain racial dynamics in the U.S., which include intersectionality, internalization, institutional racism, and white privilege. I was introduced to the field as a master’s student at Northeastern State University, and it altered the trajectory of my studies. In my thesis, I analyzed writings of Black rhetoricians I found in antebellum newspaper clippings. My study would not have been possible without the theories that derive from critical race studies.
On Dec, 23, 2020, Daniel Immerwahr published an editorial in the Washington Post, “History Isn’t Just for Patriots." He argues that “achieving a more perfect union requires confronting dark truths – such as the centrality of slavery in U.S. history.” He asks whether students should learn of their country’s shortcomings. According to our Oklahoma Legislature, that answer is “no.”
On April 29, the House approved a bill to prohibit the teaching of critical race studies in public schools and at universities, and it is expected to be signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt. This comes the same week the Idaho governor signed a similar bill, and the same week Shelley High School in Idaho made international news because the school posted a picture of dozens of its students in blackface. One held up a doll, also painted in blackface, hanging by a stick.
Oklahoma has its own racial reckoning to deal with. In 2017, Fort Gibson High School students dressed in fake Indian apparel and placed themselves in a cage with a sign that said, “Cage the Indians.” To add insult to injury, their performance took place on the site of the final leg of the Trail of Tears, where Cherokee people were actually interned.
Immerwahr explained that, “We design curriculums around what students will learn rather than how they’ll feel. The aim of a geometry class is not for students to love or hate triangles, but to learn the Pythagorean theorem. Similarly, the point of U.S. history isn’t to have students revere or reject the country but to help them understand it.”
Many Oklahoma politicians do not understand race. Conservatives such as Rep. Kevin West, who sponsored the bill, believe critical race studies will indoctrinate children into thinking white people are inherently racist. Those like myself, who have studied Critical Race Theory, understand this is far from the truth. Like medical doctors, critical race scholars unearth harsh truths because they know healing cannot take place before a diagnosis is assessed.
The banning of critical race studies by a nearly all-white legislature exemplifies why the field is needed in Oklahoma education. Why should a body of white politicians, who have never experienced racism and who have never read a book on Critical Race Theory, get to decide what is taught on race in Oklahoma? To them, I recommend Richard Delgado's and Jean Stefancic’s "Critical Race Theory: An Introduction" (2012), which should be taught in every high school and capitol building in America.
It feels like American education has regressed to 1926, when lawyers argued over whether evolution ought to be taught in public schools. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Scopes in the famed monkey trial, and likewise, if this legislation is signed, the case will go to the Supreme Court, and it will rule in favor of critical race studies, which will be the legal equivalent of a layup.
It is a matter of time, but this legislation, which is steeped in white supremacy, will fall. At a certain point, the cost of upholding racist infringements on education will cost more than what it is worth to maintain them. When white Oklahoma politicians see that their interests align with Critical Race scholars, this policy will be reversed, and I anticipate that day.
Brian D. King is an independent scholar and a correspondent for the Tahlequah Daily Press
