GUEST EDITORIAL: Art of polling is harder than ever

2022 in Oklahoma could be the year of the "unstable polls."
Polling is both science and art. The science is straightforward. The art is where polling can go wrong, and this year in Oklahoma, less than a month from the election, the signs of going wrong are everywhere.
Unstable polling occurs when the political climate becomes less predictable by pollsters, who are trying to determine what the electorate will look like on election day to stratify their sample. Will Republicans increase in turnout? Or will Democrats outperform expectations?
Oklahoma should be a part of the red wave expected to hit the nation during Biden’s first midterm because of his low approval ratings. With Republicans energized, the polls should be measuring this increased enthusiasm, but the political climate has created a non-response bias among Republicans, the largest we have seen in decades. Typically, Republicans and Democrats have been responsive at the same levels when talking with us, but this year is different. Republicans are finding themselves and their opinions under attack and are not talking to pollsters at the same level.
Republicans are becoming less likely to put stickers on their cars, put signs in their yards, or tell others who they are voting for, in fear of being shamed, canceled, or risking their jobs or livelihoods. If these silent Republicans stop talking to pollsters, this creates a greater non-response bias and thus polling becomes unstable.
Another problem is reading Democratic turnout in the state following the pandemic. In 2020, Democratic turnout in the more urban areas increased due to a rise in absentee voting. The pandemic may have increased absentee voting that year, but it was well on the rise prior to that. Increased Democratic absentee voting in 2018 allowed Kendra Horn to barely win a congressional seat Republicans had held for decades. With Trump in office, this drove some of those increases for Democrats, but what about now?
Now consider the governor’s race. Polls have shown the governor is losing a portion of Republican votes to his opponent. For more than a year, millions have been spent to attack the governor, affecting his favorable rating, and his pollster, who released data showing him leading by 15 points, expects us all to believe the governor will win in a landslide with a greater percentage than his first election in 2018.
We believe the governor’s internal polling is adversely affecting his campaign strategy, causing him to avoid debates and not directly challenge his once-Republican, now-Democratic challenger, who still has positive favorables among voters and has staked a claim in the ideological middle. Our polling has shown this strategy allowed her to solidify the Democratic base and win over independents who are hungry for political unification.
Also consider the issue of education and the school superintendent race. Ryan Walters, the Republican, is struggling in a race where nearly 60% of the electorate is Republican. The issue is school choice, which polls well in Oklahoma as a concept, but when voters are presented with a loss of funding for public schools in rural areas, support goes south quickly. Rural areas of Oklahoma are Republican rich, but they’re not supporting Walters at the level needed to win statewide. This is also affecting Gov. Stitt, who is being closely associated with Walters in polling data. Nearly 92% of those supporting Democratic candidate for superintendent, Jena Nelson, are voting for Hofmeister in the governor’s race, but that support level drops considerably of Democratic candidates in other statewide races.
Consider this: 64% of voters told us they are voting on individual races this year and not straight party, which is much different than in 2010. This means Oklahoma voters are going to pick and choose in each race, Republicans in some races and Democrats in others. This is why we are seeing Republicans like Lankford, Pinnell, and Mullin have large leads in their respective races in the same polling where Walters and Stitt are struggling.
The polling "art" is now harder than ever.
Bill Shapard is chief pollster for SoonerPoll.com, the state’s only independent, nonpartisan polling firm.
